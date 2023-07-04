Baltimore Ravens fans itching to get a glimpse of their star quarterback Lamar Jackson and his new receiver, Odell Beckham Jr are in luck. Jackson, Beckham and first round NFL Draft pick Zay Flowers were spotted working out together in a recent video that will have Ravens fans ready for training camp to start right now.

Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers are working out together ahead of #Ravens Training Camp #RavensFlock (IG/spencefit_) pic.twitter.com/5KXV66J52Q — Rocco DiSangro (@RoccoDiSangro) July 1, 2023

With a little over three weeks until Ravens training camp opens, Jackson, Beckham and Flowers are putting in the work to not only build chemistry off the field, but also to further understand the team's new-look offense.

The Ravens brought in former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as a new voice calling the plays.

Monken obviously hasn't given any indication of what sort of offense the Ravens will run, but he- and Jackson- have hinted that it will involve a whole lot more passing than has been seen in Baltimore in recent years.

It's a good thing, then, that Jackson and his new weapons in Beckham and Flowers are getting some reps in.

Beckham, 30, and coming off of a long recovery from serious knee injury he suffered in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 season, will have plenty of motivation to prove he's still an elite playmaker in the league.

And Jackson, who just inked a $260 million contract this offseason, will be looking to silence the doubts that have begun to emerge surrounding his game.

Both Ravens stars are already taking the first steps towards doing just that while nobody is watching.