Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles made it worth the wait. The team finally shipped out the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers, acquiring a cache of talent and assets that will make both fans and quarterback Justin Fields smile ear to ear.

None more so than wide receiver DJ Moore, who instantly elevates the young Bears wide receiving core and allows Fields to disprove the doubts about his passing ability. An offense that seemed painfully stagnant in recent memory now looks to be brimming with promise and playmakers. With that infusion of hope, comes the removal of all excuses.

The time to thoroughly evaluate Fields is now. He has all the weapons he needs to definitively earn the moniker of “franchise quarterback.”

“Justin Fields and the Bears just won BIG! DJ Moore + Chase Claypool + Darnell Mooney + #1 Rushing offense in football. Defenses Lookout,” host of Fox Sports 1’s “Speak” Emmanuel Acho tweeted following the breaking news.



That will be the feeling shared by many. Poles and the front office have done their best to put the right pieces around Fields. They can fortify the offensive line with the No. 9 pick they got back from Carolina. Fields was forced to lean on his legs in order to move the chains much of last season. Now, head coach Matt Eberflus will be able to implement a balanced attack that features plenty of play-action plays.

Moore has succeeded with subpar offenses and coaching for almost his entire career (seven touchdowns last season). Darnell Mooney is no longer shackled with top wideout responsibility or coverage and can be a dangerous deep threat for Fields. David Montgomery and budding star Khalil Herbert comprise what is quietly the most lethal two-headed monster in the league. Defenses will no longer have a straight forward game plan of forcing the Bears to throw.

All of this means immense pressure on the shoulders of the former Ohio State QB. That is a good thing, though. Should Fields take advantage of the arsenal at his disposal, a big payday will inevitably follow. Chicago is doing everything it can to place the crown on Fields.

It is up to him to grab it and make sure it stays there.