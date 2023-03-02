The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles are seemingly in control of the offseason narrative in the NFL with nearly $100 million to spend before they hit the salary cap and the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft.

From our coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine: On the possiblility of a Trade at No. 1… or No. 3. Or both. And the latest on the veteran QB market. pic.twitter.com/iMYnvQR7Eg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2023

The Bears certainly have a lot of work to do after finishing the season in last place in the NFC North and very few positions of strength. However, it appears that the Bears believe that Justin Fields is their quarterback of the present and foreseeable future, and they won’t have to use the No. 1 pick to find another signal caller.

While Poles could eventually do a 180-degree turnaround on the issue, it seems likely that they believe in Fields. As a result, the general manager has a number of options, and that includes trading the No. 1 pick in the draft for a boatload of other picks or a combination of picks and talented players.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that Ryan Poles has received quite a bit of interest from other teams regarding the pick.

The teams that have shown interest in the pick at this point — with the draft nearly two months away — include the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons. If the Bears trade the top pick, the Panthers may be in the best position to give the Bears a tremendous return.

Carolina has the No. 9 pick in the first round and the No. 39 pick (second round), and those two selections could be a good starting point for negotiations. The No. 1 pick could also be worth the Panthers’ No. 1 selection in 2024 and possibly another high pick in the 2025 draft.