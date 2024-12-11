Finally, it has been confirmed that Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney in the upcoming Beatles biopics. The development comes from Mescal's Gladiator II director, Ridley Scott.

During a recent Directors Guild of America (DGA) screening of Gladiator II, which was followed by a Q&A with Christopher Nolan, Scott seemingly confirmed Mescal was playing McCartney in Sam Mendes' Beatles biopics (via The Hollywood Reporter).

“Yes,” Scott responded to a question about Mescal starring in his upcoming movie The Dog Stars. “Maybe. Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next. So I may have to let him go.”

The studio has yet to confirm Mescal's status for the biopics, but Scott seems to know what is happening. This recent development comes after Ringo Starr seemingly confirmed that Barry Keoghan will play him in the biopics.

Ridley Scott's Gladiator II is Mescal's first leading role in a blockbuster movie. So far, it has grossed over $369 million worldwide at the box office. For reference, its predecessor made $465 million in 2000.

What are the Paul Mescal-led Beatles biopics?

The upcoming Beatles biopics from Mendes are an ambitious project. Four movies will be made, one for each member of the Fab Four.

Initially, it was reported that Mescal, Keoghan, Charlie Rowe, and Harris Dickinson were being eyed for McCartney, Starr, George Harrison, and John Lennon, respectively.

However, it has since been reported that Joseph Quinn is being circled for Harrison instead of Rowe. Until the studio announces a cast, expect the cast to continue changing.

Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney, the Beatles' bassist and key songwriter. Speaking to ClutchPoints ahead of the release of Gladiator II, he was “so curious to see who's going to be involved and what those scripts are going to look like… fundamentally.”

The upcoming biopics will be the first official biopics to be made about the Beatles. There have been some movies about them, such as Nowhere Boy and Yesterday, but these biopics will have the rights to the band's music.

Mescal is best known for his role in Normal People. He starred in the miniseries with Daisy Edgar-Jones. The role earned him an Emmy nomination.

He made his big screen debut in 2021, starring in The Lost Daughter. Mescal would subsequently star in God's Creatures, Carmen, and All of Us Strangers.

In 2022, he starred in Aftersun, which earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination. He then starred in Foe and Gladiator II. Soon, he will star in The History of Sound with Josh O'Connor.