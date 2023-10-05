Bellator 300 Nurmagomedov vs. Primus continues with the main event fight in the lightweight division between Bellator's Lightweight Champion Usman Nurmagomedov putting his title on the line against ranked lightweight contender Brent Primus. Nurmagomedov has now brought his unbeaten streak to 17 wins after defending his lightweight title for the first time in his last fight meanwhile, Primus the former lightweight champion scored a huge upset in the first round of the lightweight grand prix as he comes into this first looking to become a two-time lightweight champion. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our Nurmagomedov-Primus prediction and pick.

Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0) is the cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and there were high hopes for him coming into his Bellator debut back April 2021. Since his debut, he has won six straight in Bellator capturing the lightweight title and defending it once. He will be looking to defend his title a second time when he takes on the former lightweight champion Brent Primus this weekend at Bellator 300.

Brent Primus (12-3) is the former lightweight champion who won the title back in 2017 when he defeated Michael Chandler. Since that title win, he has gone 4-3 but he is back in title contention as he looks to become the next two-time lightweight champion when he takes on the undefeated lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov.

Bellator 300 Odds: Usman Nurmagomedov-Brent Primus Odds

Usman Nurmagomedov: -1300

Brent Primus: +790

How to Watch Bellator 300 Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus

TV: Showtime

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Usman Nurmagomedov Will Win

Usman Nurmagomedov came into his Bellator career guns blazing as he rattled off four straight wins before capturing the lightweight title against the former lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull. Since that win, Nurmagomedov has defended his title against Benson Henderson whom he dominated to a first-round submission. He is still undefeated with 17 straight victories and will be looking to make 18 straight wins and his second title defense when he takes on the former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus.

Brent Primus is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and grappling specialist which could give Nurmagomedov some problems if the fight does hit the mat. Nurmagomedov does have a distinct advantage on the feet and at range as he will attempt to keep the fight there for the entirety of the fight. If he is able to keep this fight on the feet by defending the takedowns of Primus he should have no problem outstriking Primus for the entirety of the fight.

Why Brent Primus Will Win

Brent Primus is the former Bellator lightweight champion and he has been fighting for Bellator for the majority of his professional career, dating back to 2013. He became the lightweight champion in December 2018 when he defeated Michael Chandler. Since that title win, he has gone 4-3 but he is coming off a big upset win after a dominant showing against Mansour Barnaoui in the Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix quarterfinals.

He now gets to take on the top dog, the champion Usman Nurmagomedov in the semifinals of the Grand Prix. Nurmagomedov is an exceptional fighter that has the skills to beat his opponent in every facet of the game but he likes to strike more than he does grapple. If there is a way for Primus to get the job done it would be with his top pressure, control, and submission game. If he can somehow take Nurmagomedov down and get on top there's a chance that he can score yet another big upset.

Final Usman Nurmagomedov-Brent Primus Prediction & Pick

This is a great fight to end this historic event at Bellator 300. Usman Nurmagomedov is coming in looking to keep his unblemished record intact as he tries to defend his title a second time when he takes on Bellator's former lightweight champion Brent Primus. Nurmagomedov has looked next to perfect during his sensational run to the title as he has dominated his opponents in all facets of the fight game which is most likely what will happen this weekend against Brent Primus. Primus is a very dangerous grappler and he has an above-average striking game that involves a heavy dose of calf kicks so he will be no slouch for Nurmagomedov coming into this fight.

Ultimately, Nurmagomedov will utilize his length and his kicks to keep Primus at bay until Primus attempts to take the fight to the mat where Nurmagomedov will be able to defend those takedowns eventually punishing Primus on the feet to a knockout or TKO victory midway through the fight.

Final Usman Nurmagomedov-Brent Primus Prediction & Pick: Usman Nurmagomedov (-1300)