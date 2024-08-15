ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bengals-Bears prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Bengals-Bears Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +230

Chicago Bears: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -280

Over: 36.5 (-115)

Under: 36.5 (-105)

How to Watch Bengals vs. Bears Preseason

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: Fox, NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread/Win

Cincinnati needs to be aware of the Bears defensive pass rush. Chicago was dominant with their pass rush, and on defense in general in their last preseason game. However, the Bengals did a great job with their offensive line in their first preseason game. Cincinnati did not allow any sacks, and their quarterbacks got hit just one time. The Bengals need their offensive line to be just as good in this game. If they can keep the Bears out of the backfield, the Bengals will be able to cover this spread.

Cincinnati's defense has to be top-notch. The Bears put up 33 points in their last preseason game. The Bengals allowed just 17 points in their first preseason game, so their defense did a good job. Cincinnati had eight quarterback hits, and seven pass deflections in that preseason game. This is the type of defense they have to play on Saturday. If they can get to the quarterback, and play tight defense, they should be able to not only cover this spread, but win the game.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bears were absolutely dominant in their second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Offensively, they put up 33 points, and all four quarterbacks were good. Caleb Williams showed a lot of promise, and he will not play very much in this game as he prepares for the regular season. However, Tyson Bagent, Austin Reed, and Brett Rypien are all playing good football this preseason. On the ground, the Bears are enjoying good preseasons from all their running backs. The team looks very improved, and their backups seem to be better than their opposing teams. If that continues to be the case, the Bears will win once again.

Chicago was dominant on the defensive side of the ball against the Bills. They had eight sacks, nine tackles behind the line of scrimmage, 12 quarterback hits, and six pass deflections. That type of pressure on the quarterback and offensive line makes it easy to win football games. If the Bears can continue to play well on defense, and continue to put pressure on the quarterback, the Bears will win this game.

Final Bengals-Bears Prediction & Pick

The Bears are favorites by a touchdown in this game. It is easy to see why considering how well they have played in the preseason. However, you can expect more position battles to take place for Chicago as their starters are pretty much set for the season. Cincinnati has some things to figure out, as well. I do not see the Bears winning this game by more than a touchdown, though. I am going to take the Bengals to cover this spread and keep it close.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Bengals-Bears Prediction & Pick: Bengals +6.5 (-110)