Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on a Jacksonville Jaguars team on Monday Night Football.

Earlier in the year, Monday Night Football during Week 13 seemed destined to be one of the best games of the year as it was set to pin two of the top teams in the AFC with two of the best quarterbacks in the league against each other. The game has lost some of its appeal and importance because of Joe Burrow's injury, but the battle between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals is still sure to be a fun game. This article will detail everything that you need to know when it comes to watching the game.

When and where is Monday Night Football?

Playing without your star quarterback is a challenge enough, but things are even harder when you have to do that on the road. That will be the case for the Bengals, as they will travel to Jacksonville, Florida, to play at EverBank Stadium. The game on Monday, December 4th is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. (PT).

How to watch Bengals vs. Jaguars

Both ABC and ESPN2 will be broadcasting the game. You can also watch on fuboTV.

Bengals storylines

At 5-6, the Cincinnati Bengals aren't completely out of the playoff picture, but they will need a miracle to save their season. The team had a bad start to the season as Burrow struggled through a calf injury. The quarterback and team started to turn things around, though, but Burrow was injured yet again. A wrist injury will force Burrow to miss the rest of the season and will make it seemingly impossible for the Bengals to reach the postseason.

With Burrow out, Jake Browning is the new man under center. The Bengals were only able to put up 10 points in their last game, the first with Browning as the starter. It led to the team's third straight loss. Browning threw one touchdown and one interception en route to 227 yards. To make matters worse, the Bengals' defense wasn't pretty in that game. They allowed a struggling Steelers team to set their season high in yardage despite firing their offensive coordinator that week.

There is optimism that Browning can find more success this week, though. While he only has one career start to his name, he is surrounded by one of the best receiving corps in the NFL. Few receivers are better than Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, who has struggled with injuries all season, is set to play against the Jaguars. The return of the team's possession receivers makes their offense much more potent.

However, Jacksonville is one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Taking on the Jaguars on the road will give Browning an even tougher task than he had last week. This is the NFL, though, and nothing is impossible. It would take a miracle for Cincinnati to make the playoffs, but a legendary run isn't out of the question considering how much talent is on the team. This game against the Jaguars is a must-win for the Bengals for that to even be a possibility, though.

Jaguars storylines

The Jaguars have won seven of their last eight games. They have only lost one game since Week 3 of the season. It took years of rebuilding for Jacksonville, but the team is starting to show it is one of the best in the league.

There really isn't a weakness on the team. Offensively, the Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, a quarterback/running back pairing that has thrived together since college. Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk form a formidable receiver duo and Evan Engram has thrived at the tight end position in Jacksonville. The team is 12th in scoring at 23.1 points per game.

The Jaguars are also 12th in points against, allowing only 20.5 points per game. The team employs both former elite prospects like Josh Allen, Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd, as well as big-money free agent acquisitions like Foyesade Oluokun and Folorunso Fatukasi.

Jacksonville is starting to run away with the AFC South. The Jaguars haven't been flawless, though. Even Lawrence has only 12 touchdown passes on the year. The team would love some more explosive plays from their young quarterback. Lawrence and the Jaguars will have a chance to prove themselves under the bright lights of Monday Night Football, and while they are projected to win in dominant fashion, it will be interesting to see how the team fairs against the Bengals.