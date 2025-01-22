The Cincinnati Bengals' season is over, but star quarterback Joe Burrow is still dealing with his personal distress, that hit last month, following the burglary that took place at his Ohio home.

Earlier this month, four Chilean nationals who authorities believe played a part were taken into custody, per TMZ Sports. Identified as Alexander Chavez, Bastian Morales, Jordan Sanchez, and Sergio Cabello, were apprehended after a traffic stop in Ohio revealed evidence linking them to the crime.

While Burrow was on the road with the Bengals in December, the burglars took advantage of his absence, stealing personal items, including memorabilia and valuable belongings.

“I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one, and way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share,” Burrow told TMZ in December.

“So,” he continued, “that's all I got to say about that.”

The hope is that everything is recovered, and Burrow and his family can finally move on and be safe and healthy.

Bengals' Joe Burrow isn't the only break-in this season

Burrow expressed his frustration, and how quickly the news had been known to the public. He felt completely discouraged that his status as a high-profile sports figure only darkened the terrifying ordeal.

“That has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career,” he said, “still learning, but I understand it's the life that we choose doesn't make it any easier to deal with.”

Burrow isn't alone with having to deal with these crimes. Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes had their homes broken into earlier in December.

In what used to be a scary hypothetical, has turned into a dangerous situation for players. The NFL has emphasized that players strengthen the security in, and surrounding their homes.