Four men have been arrested in the potential connection to the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow's home burglary that occurred last month.

According to the complaint obtained by CNN, “the four men were arrested during a continuing investigation involving burglaries in multiple states of multi-million dollar homes.”

The quarterback's home was broken into when the Bengals were playing the Dallas Cowboys in Texas, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Burrow is not named in the complaint, but there are clues that signal that the suspects were the ones in connection to his home burglary. In the affidavit, “an old LSU shirt and Bengals hat, believed to be stolen from the December 9, 2024 burglary in Hamilton County,” were found.

Items that are commonly used in burglaries were also found when in search of the vehicle the suspects allegedly used to carry on the crime according to detectives.

“OSP (Ohio State Police conducted a search of the black Blazer and located two Husky automatic center punch tools wrapped in a cloth towel behind the glove box,” the report states.

The suspects — Sergio Cabello, Alexander Chavez, Bastian Morales, and Jordan Sanchez — are believed to be Chilean nationals and “were identified as being illegally in the country or overstayed their permission.” They were arraigned last week, and three men are expected to be in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

The men have been charged with “engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, participating in a criminal gang, possessing criminal tools, and obstructing official business.”

Shortly after news broke of Burrow's home being broken into, he spoke about how the NFL spotlight can often bring negativity into your life.

“We live a public life and one of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy, and that has been difficult to deal with my entire career,” Burrow said at the time. “I’m still learning, but I understand it’s the life that we choose. It doesn’t make it any easier to deal with.”

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' Estates Broken Into Amid Joe Burrow's Home Burglary

While there hasn't been an exact connection between professional athletes' homes being broken into, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were also victims of home burglaries last year.

Mahomes and Kelce's homes were robbed in October within less than 48 hours of each other. Kelce's home was allegedly robbed of $20K and his backdoor was damaged, TMZ reports.

While Kelce has been mum about the robbery, Mahomes spoke up shortly after to express his discontentment of the situation.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating. It’s disappointing, but I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is ongoing. But it’s something you don’t want to happen to anybody but obviously yourself,” Mahomes said in response to FOX4.

“Yeah, I can’t speak too much about the details of everything just with the investigation going on, but I’m sure at some point that will be talked about,” Mahomes said.

The NBA also fell victim to home burglaries, including Mike Conley Jr., guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis, and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

The NBA released a memo following the attacks.

“The FBI reported that, in most of the incidents, the homes were equipped with alarm systems that were not activated,” the NBA memo stated. “The FBI also reported that the homes were all unoccupied and, in most cases, no dogs were present.”