The Cincinnati Bengals picked up their first win of the season in Week 4 over the Carolina Panthers, and they did so in part because of a strong performance from running back Chase Brown (15 CAR, 80 YDS, 2 TD, 2 REC, 12 YDS). Unfortunately, Brown's big day was marred by an incident after the game where a fan in the stands proceeded to spill a drink on him.

As Brown and the Bengals were heading off the field after this win, Brown went over the stands to give his gloves to a fan, with the fan appearing to pour a drink on the second-year running back. After reviewing the incident, though, the NFL determined that the spill was accidental, which led to a relieved reaction from Brown.

“It would suck if people are doing stuff with intent. Honestly happier it's a Bengals fan, too. I'm just glad they got the gloves at the end of the day. Maybe I got to hand it up now. I'm not going to throw it up anymore.” – Chase Brown, ESPN

Chase Brown looking to continue to stand out for Bengals on the field

It's great to see this incident ended up being an accident, or else it could have been pretty costly for the fan involved. Brown was also happy with this revelation, as no fan should be pouring their drink on anybody, let alone a player who is coming off the field after they helped their team win a big game.

This incident unfortunately took away from Brown's big day at the office, and it's beginning to look like the Bengals have a strong running back duo in him and Zack Moss. Brown will look to put together more strong numbers in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens, and if he does, he could end up overtaking Moss for the lead running back role before you know it.