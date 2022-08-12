Bengals’ Chris Evans reacts to odds of being Kim Kardashian’s next boyfriend

Perhaps you’ve heard that Kim Kardashian is newly single after breaking up with comedian Pete Davidson following nine months of dating.

Naturally, the focus is on “The Kardashians” star’s future paramour. Who could possibly be next on Kim’s hit list? The great people at Odds Shark released their “odds” for who will be her next boyfriend, and the possibilities are, of course, absolutely wild.

Emmy Award-winner and CNN contributor Van Jones has the shortest odds at +800 while Kardashian’s most-recent ex-boyfriend is a close second at +900. One of the most peculiar names on the list is Chris Evans. No, not Chris Evans of Captain America fame, but the reserve Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans, who sits right in the middle of the pack at +1400 — ahead of Harry Styles, Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West, Drake and former president Donald Trump.

It appears that Evans also thought his addition to the list was rather odds, and he had a short, but sweet response on Twitter on Thursday.

Kardashian has certainly had her fair share of romances, from athletes like Kris Humphries to musicians like West to comedians like Davidson, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see her dip her toe into the NFL waters. No offense to Evans, who is an up-and-coming player, but we thought she might have her sights set a little higher than a 24-year-old backup running back.

If you do think that Evans is next in line to date Kim Kardashian then be sure to throw down on Evans’ odds before the line moves too much.