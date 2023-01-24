Aaron Rodgers made an honest Joe Burrow admission on Tuesday ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC Championship clash with the Kansas City Chiefs, per Pat McAfee on Twitter.

“I like watching him play,” Rodgers said of Burrow. “I like watching him compete. Obviously, is a real good player, had a great season… I like watching him play, his demeanor is great. He’s real even keel. All the great ones have the fire of competition, but real even keel, not riding a wave of emotion. So really, really enjoy watching Joe play. Between Joe, Pat (Patrick Mahomes), and Josh (Allen) they got some good competition over the years that we’re going to be able to watch in the AFC.”

Rodgers also shared a bit of advice he gave to Joe Burrow last year.

“He (Burrow) was running and not really sliding,” Rodgers said. “I remember I did say ‘hey man, you’re way too good not to slide more often.'”

Joe Burrow has emerged as one of the best QBs in the NFL. As Rodgers mentioned, Burrow, Mahomes, and Allen all represent the future of the position. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers is currently in the process of contemplating his NFL future. If he does decide to retire, the league will be in good hands without question.

The Bengals and Chiefs will go head-to-head on Sunday in what promises to be a competitive affair. Joe Burrow was able to defeat Patrick Mahomes last year, but doing so in back-to-back postseasons will prove to be quite the challenge.