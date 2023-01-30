Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive end Joseph Ossai made a brutal mistake at the end of the team’s 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, pushing Patrick Mahomes when he was already out of bounds and putting the Chiefs in field goal range to win the game in the final seconds. Germaine Pratt went off on his teammate as the Bengals headed back to the locker room afterwards.

“Why the f–k would you touch the quarterback?” Germaine Pratt yelled as the cameras rolled. The 26-year-old took to Instagram afterwards to explain the viral outburst.

“People will post anything on social media for likes and views, I have real feelings and sometimes they are raw,” the linebacker wrote in a now deleted post. “If you love something as much as I do sometimes things will be said in the heat of the moment. But I know what type of teammate I am. And what type of man I am. Trust me no love lost, I’m hurt. Remember some people will hate you, rate you and shake you and try to break you, but I will stand tall like always.”

On third-and-four at Cincinnati’s 47-yard line, Patrick Mahomes scrambled to his right to gain a first down, and Ossai shoved him from behind as he stepped out of bounds. The two both tumbled to the ground on the sideline and Ossai was whistled for necessary roughness.

Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker made a 45-yard field goal to win the game on the next play.

“I gotta learn from experience,” Joseph Ossai said after the crucial penalty. “I gotta know not to get close to that quarterback when he’s close to that sideline if it’s anything that could possibly cause a penalty in a dire situation like that. I gotta do better.”

The Chiefs finally got the last laugh against Germaine Pratt and the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium, beating Cincinnati for the first time in the last four tries. They’ll play Jalen Hurts and the NFC-winning Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.