Heading into Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys, the Cincinnati Bengals got a mixed bag of injury updates, featuring superstar receiver Ja'Marr Chase and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. While Chase was a limited participant on Thursday's practice, he's expected to play on Monday night while Brown was ruled out, per Tom Pelissero on X.

“#Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (ankle) is off the injury report and good to go Monday night vs. Dallas,” Pelissero wrote. “LT Orlando Brown Jr. (fibula) is out.”

As the Cowboys face an abundance of injuries themselves, this game could feature more backups than some might've expected.

Bengals receive Ja'Marr Chase, Orlando Brown Jr. injury updates

While it's undoubtedly positive that the Bengals will have Chase for Monday Night Football against the Cowboys, missing Brown will be a noticeable loss.

Quarterback Joe Burrow has been sacked 30 times this season, and with Micah Parsons on the defensive side for Dallas, the Cincinnati offensive line will have their hands full without Brown.

Now, there's a way to gameplan around not having Brown on the field, but it might've been more difficult for the Bengals to plan their offense without Chase.

Through 12 games this season, Chase leads the entire NFL in receiving yards (1,142) and touchdowns (13). The only receiver beating him in yards per game is Nico Collins, who's only played in eight games due to injury.

So, it's safe to say the Burrow-to-Chase connection has continued to be one of the strongest duos in the league.

Not only do the Bengals have a strong connection within their offense between the former LSU football quarterback and receiver, but they could be going against a Cowboys defense that's missing a key piece in the secondary.

Following Friday's practice for the Cowboys, cornerback Trevon Diggs was a limited participant, showing he's trying to be available for Monday night's matchup. However, if he doesn't get cleared, Chase could match up against DaRon Bland just three weeks after he missed significant time on the IR.

And after receiving their mixed bag of injury updates ahead of Monday Night Football, Bengals fans can sleep a little better knowing they'll have Chase on the field against the Cowboys.