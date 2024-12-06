Dallas Cowboys (5-7) right guard Zack Martin is set to undergo season-ending ankle surgery, raising concerns about the potential impact on his career. Those questions have lingered for the 34-year-old even prior to this injury. However, team owner Jerry Jones has made it clear that the possibility of this marking the end of Martin’s Hall of Fame career isn’t something he is currently considering.

During a Friday appearance on The K&C Masterpiece on 105.3 The Fan, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager shared his thoughts on Zack Martin's upcoming season-ending ankle surgery. Jones discussed how the procedure will affect the team both on and off the field and emphasized that it’s too early to speculate about Martin’s long-term future.

“This shouldn't be viewed as an end to his playing (career) at all,” Jones remarked. “It should be viewed as the remainder of this season, and only that.”

Zack Martin's season-ending injury

Martin sustained a right ankle injury two weeks ago during a game against the Houston Texans. The Cowboys right guard has faced challenges with both ankles throughout the season, but surgery is now necessary for the right one.

Although he tried to make a comeback in Week 14, the injury remained an ongoing issue that Martin had been managing for some time.

Martin is set to have his second procedure on his right ankle next week, but the veteran right guard has made it clear that retirement is not something he's considering at this moment.

The 34-year-old has been sidelined for the Cowboys' past two games due to ankle and shoulder injuries. He played in 10 games this season but hasn't shown the same level of performance that has defined his 11-year career as a potential future Hall of Famer.

The Cowboys, who last played on Thanksgiving, have won two consecutive games, both against division rivals — the Washington Commanders and New York Giants. However, after securing their second win over the Giants, they received tough news: Martin had suffered a season-ending injury to his right ankle.

Martin's Hall of Fame career

Since being selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Cowboys guard Zack Martin has established himself as one of the league's top offensive linemen. Over the past decade, he has earned nine Pro Bowl nods and nine All-Pro honors, consistently showcasing his reliability and elite blocking abilities.

Martin is projected to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but there’s a strong likelihood he’ll make his return to the field next season. For now, the Cowboys are expected to turn to Brock Hoffman and T.J. Bass to step in at right guard.

The 5-7 Cowboys are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Injuries have plagued the Cowboys throughout the season, and Martin has unfortunately been added to the list of sidelined players.

Although Martin's season has come to an end, there is a bright spot. The nine-time All-Pro guard has been honored as the Cowboys' 2024 nominee for the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Martin has spent 11 seasons in the NFL and has accumulated over 10,000 career snaps. As a free agent this offseason, he will have to carefully consider whether he wants to continue his football career for another year.