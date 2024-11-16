Ahead of the Dallas Cowboys' Week 11 Monday Night Football meeting with the Texans, the Cowboys' injury report going into this weekend brings reason for concern. As reported by Adam Schefter, cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) was officially ruled out once again, while star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (back) landed on the injury report following Saturday's practice.

It's been a long road to recovery for the 2023 league leader in interceptions, and that road continues for at least another week.

Bland had surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot before the 2024 season started, and he's been out of the action through the first 10 weeks of the season. Now, following his Week 11 designation, he's set to miss his 11th straight game this season.

With the Cowboys' 2024 season in disarray, the injury bug continues to bite. Lamb was also added to the injury report after Saturday's practice, but head coach Mike McCarthy didn't appear too worried about the severity of his injury.

Lamb suffered the back injury in a 7-on-7 drill during the Cowboys' Saturday practice ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Texans. While the injury was enough to land him on this week's injury report, it doesn't appear severe enough to keep him out of Monday night's matchup.

This should bring a sigh of relief to Cowboys fans who've watched player after player end up on the injury report this season. However, considering the combined health of this team, they need their roster to get back to full strength as soon as possible if they want any chance of saving the season.

Dallas' injury report is now 19 players strong, as they'll be sporting a battered bunch on Monday Night Football for those healthy enough to suit up.

Injuries stacking up for Cowboys in 2024

As a team constantly included in conversations surrounding the more talented rosters in the NFL, the Cowboys have been riddled with injuries all year. Quarterback Dak Prescott was placed on IR following season-ending surgery to repair his torn hamstring, while star pass-rusher Micah Parsons has played in just five games this season.

While Super Bowl aspirations for the Cowboys are likely dried up at this point in the season, Dallas is hopeful their team can get as close to full strength as quickly as possible.

The Cowboys' record sits at 3-6 heading into Week 11, as both the Eagles (8-2) and Commanders (7-4) have emerged as the two main threats for clinching the NFC East title this season.

Whether the Cowboys can get healthy enough to battle back into contention this season, that's a less likely outcome. While not impossible, it's incredibly unlikely.