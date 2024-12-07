As the Dallas Cowboys get ready for a Week 14 Monday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, the team got some good Trevon Diggs injury news. The All-Pro cornerback hasn't played since Week 10 when groin and knee injuries knocked him out of action. Now, Diggs is back, and that means that the Cowboys' top trio of CBs might finally get to play together this season.

“Cowboys cornerbacks Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland and Jourdan Lewis haven't had an opportunity to play much together because of injuries. The trio could finally get to do that Monday night,” The Athletic's Jon Machota reported Saturday. “Diggs (knee) has been limited after missing the previous two games, but he has a chance to play Monday.”

The reporter also shared Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy's comments on the Trevon Diggs injury situation.

“He's making progress. He had a good day today, “McCarthy said before adding that with Diggs, Bland, and Lewis finally together, “I thought it was clearly one of our best practices of the year.”

This is great news for the Cowboys ahead of Week 14 because they will face a Bengals offense on Monday night that features the No. 1 passing offense in the NFL this year.

The Cowboys' last gasp

Chances are that the Cowboys are already out of the 2024 NFL Playoffs at 5-7. However, despite the Trevon Diggs injury, Dak Prescott going out for the season, and a host of other injury issues and roster deficiencies that showed up throughout the year, they are not mathematically eliminated at the soft bottom of the NFC.

With five games to play, Dallas is just two games out of the final NFC playoff spot, which is currently owned by another NFC East squad, the Washington Commanders.

While catching the other two Wild Card teams — the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 9-4 Green Bay Packers — is either actually or realistically out of the question, the Cowboys can absolutely surpass the Commanders.

In their final five games, the Cowboys get the Bengals, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles (who may already have things wrapped up in Week 17), and the Commanders head-to-head.

If Dallas can win out, or even go 4-1, they have a chance at the postseason.

They don't fully control their own destiny, though, as they will need some help from not only the Commanders but the 6-6 Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, and Los Angles Rams, too.