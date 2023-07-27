Cincinnati Bengals superstar QB Joe Burrow went down with a non-contact injury during scrimmage drills, sending a wave of fear and shock through the NFL. His top target and former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase wasn't too worried about his quarterback, but will wait to hear further updates.

Burrow was carted off the field after grabbing at his calf, without anyone knowing the extent of the injury right away. Players are sometimes carted off in training camp as a precaution, as seen with Lions CB CJ Gardner-Johnson earlier this week.

BREAKING: Joe Burrow was just carted to the locker room, after going down on a play during 11-on-11. 🎥 Video of the play, and Joe leaving the field:#Benagls @WCPO pic.twitter.com/FPl1PQ8O4c — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) July 27, 2023

Ja'Marr Chase wasn't overly concerned despite the scary nature of the injury, saying his connection with Burrow made him reassured in the immediate aftermath.

“He gave me the nod. I wasn't really worried. I believe he's alright,” Chase said in the locker room after practice, per Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The pair have a special relationship, dating back to their national championship run with the LSU Tigers. They have been tearing up the league together since, linking up for over 2,500 yards and 22 touchdowns in Chase's two years with the Bengals.

“We always give each other that nod… he's a strong dude,” Chase added.

Their electrifying deep shots have made numerous highlight reels, and led Cincinnati to back-to-back AFC Conference Championship games and a Super Bowl appearance.

The injury came at an especially unfortunate time, as Burrow has been working with the Bengals on a long-term contract extension after Chargers QB Justin Herbert secured a five-year, $262.5 million bag earlier this week.