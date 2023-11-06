Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals suffered a gruesome looking finger injury in the team's victory over the Buffalo Bills on Week 9's SNF.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills 24-18 on Sunday Night Football, but QB Joe Burrow's fingernail might've been a casualty of the victory.

Cameras caught Burrow's finger bleeding profusely at one point during the game. But the injury didn't phase the quarterback they call Joe Cool. “Just a little scratch. That’s football, baby,” Burrow said on the field after the win, courtesy of Bro Bible's Jorge Alonso.

The injury occurred in the second quarter. With the Bengals facing a second-and-one from the Bills' 23-yard line, Burrow attempted a QB sneak. But the play was blown up by Buffalo defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

After the play, Burrow could be seen attending to the index finger on his right hand. The finger was noticeably bloody, but Burrow stayed in the game and did not have to miss any plays.

The blood was no match for Burrow, who set his season-high in passing yards with 348 in the win. The Bengals QB completed 31 of his 44 pass attempts and avoided any interceptions for the second straight game while averaging 7.9 yards per pass attempt.

Behind Burrow's play, the Bengals extended their winning streak to four games, with impressive wins over the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and now Bills.

Cincy has overcome a 0-2 start to the season, and now sit at 5-3 in a three-way tie for second in the AFC North.

Burrow's finger injury probably looked worse than it is, but after dealing with a calf injury that limited his mobility earlier this season, the Bengals will want to do everything to keep him as healthy as possible. After all, their playoff odds rely on him.