By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow has had a phenomenal season, helping lead his team to a playoff berth. As the Bengals look to lock up the AFC North, Burrow received a venomous compassion from a former NFL QB.

Burrow currently has the second highest MVP odds (+600) on FanDuel. Former quarterback and current NFL analyst Chris Simms had high praise for the Bengals’ QB. Rather than comparing him to another player, Simms likened Burrow to a savage predator.

“Joe Burrow is like a venomous snake,” Simms said. “He sits there and waits. He bobs and weaves until he finds the perfect moment to strike.”

Against the Patriots on Christmas Eve, Burrow got to show some of the skills Simms credits him with. In a 22-18 Cincinnati victory, Burrow completed 40-of-52 passes for 375 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Of his 52 passes, Burrow had numerous throws where he had mere seconds before he had to get the ball out.

Joe Burrow with the pretty pass to Ja'Marr Chase to get the Bengals in the red zone 😤 pic.twitter.com/gfMZsuW5Pa — Bengals Nation (@BengalsNationCP) December 24, 2022

All season, Burrow has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He has completed 69% of his passes for 4,260 yards, 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 72 times for 247 yards and five additional scores. Burrow ranks second in passing yards and passing touchdowns while his completion percentage ranks third among quarterbacks with at least 300 passing attempts.

At 11-4, Cincinnati is on the precipice of another deep postseason run. If the Bengals want to return to the Super Bowl, and potentially win it, they’ll need Burrow to keep playing like he has venom running through his veins.