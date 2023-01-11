The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for yet another clash with the Baltimore Ravens, their third such matchup this season, but were hit with a concerning injury blow ahead of the showdown. Pro Bowl Offensive guard Alex Cappa will not be available to help protect Bengals QB Joe Burrow on Sunday against the Ravens due to an ankle injury he sustained during the regular-season finale in Week 18. According to Ben Baby of ESPN, Cappa has already been ruled out for the Wild Card Round matchup, and his availability beyond that is still up in the air.

Via Baby on Twitter:

“Bengals coach Zac Taylor doesn’t say if OL Alex Cappa will be available to return this postseason. Just that he’s out this week against Baltimore.”

Cappa was not available during the Ravens’ practice on Wednesday, and Zac Taylor later revealed that the team is not expected to have him on Saturday. Star wide receiver Tee Higgins was also out of practice due to an illness, but it’s not anticipated to impact his status for the playoff bout.

Cappa, 27, was a key cog in the Bengals’ offensive line throughout the season and an important protector for Burrow. He featured in 16 games and was on the field for 98 percent of the Bengals’ snaps this year. It was his first season in Cincinnati after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Alex Cappa played 79 percent of the Bengals’ Week 18 snaps before exiting due to his ankle injury. With Cappa sidelined, backup Max Scharping could be in line to make the start during Cincy’s playoff opener, serving an important role while trying to keep Joe Burrow out of harm’s way.