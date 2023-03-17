Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon and his family have been embroiled in a legal case involving a shooting that took place at his home. The Bengals star saw the case take another turn after Mixon’s sister latest plea.

Mixon’s sister – Shalonda – pleaded not guilty to all charges levied against her, via TMZ. Shalonda Mixon turned herself into the Hamilton County police earlier in the week and spent a night in jail before giving her plea.

Shalonda was charged with one count of tampering with evidence and one count of obstruction of justice. Her bail was set at $5,000.

Shalonda’s boyfriend Lamonte Brewster shot a teenager in the foot as he was playing with a toy ‘Nerf,’ gun alongside Mixon’s house. Shalonda is accused of scooping up the shell casings from the bullets before fleeing the scene of the crime with Brewster.

Brewster has been charged with numerous charges including felony assault. If he is convicted, he is facing up to 20 years in jail. While Shalonda has pleaded not guilty, she faces up to four years in jail if she is ultimately convicted.

As for Joe Mixon, the running back’s only involvement seems to be that the shooting took place at his house. He is not considered a suspect in the case. However, Mixon’s agent Peter Schaffer noted that the RB and his family had been fearful in recent times due to death threats.

Mixon has had a shaky offseason to put it lightly. The RB has heard his name come up as a potential cut candidate. Alongside his work on the field, Mixon now has a pressing issue at home to worry about. Cincinnati will hope Mixon can regain focus if he remains on the roster.