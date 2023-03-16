Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s agent Peter Schaffer released a statement Thursday after a shooting incident occurred at Mixon’s residence on March 6. Rather firmly, Schaffer applauded the Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for their decision. The statement says the prosecuting team is not filing charges against the Cincinnati Bengals star, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

The police were called to investigate Mixon’s residence on March 6 for a possible shooting. In response Thursday, this statement intends to clear up some facts from Mixon’s point of view.

Subsequently, Joe Mixon’s agent believes his innocence and character is unquestionable. Joe Mixon and his team speak out now after the conclusion of the investigation and undeniable evidence in support of Mixon.

The statement claims that Mixon and his family were merely caught in a dangerous situation. Regrettably, what happened is a local game where neighborhood kids simulate paramilitary movements using plastic guns. The local school department and sheriff’s office are aware and currently working against this trend.

Despite the youthful ignorance of the incident, a young adult is still recovering from an injury. Mixon involves himself in youth advocacy in the Cincinnati area, and such an incident occurring near his residence upsets him.

Consequently, the main emphasis in the statement is the character that Joe Mixon displays. His pro-active behavior in being a role model for young adults defines who he is. The statement ends strongly demanding a collective response to not allow young adults to act and involve themselves in such situations.