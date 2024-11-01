The Cincinnati Bengals' season is still salvageable at 3-5, but the injury report isn't pretty. Two big pieces of the offense may not be available against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. did not on practice on Friday, completing a full week without practice for both players, via ESPN's Ben Baby.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard, though, did participate, via The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.

“Updating Bengals from the injury report participating in today’s practice:

OT Orlando Brown – no
WR Tee Higgins – no
DE Sam Hubbard – yes
S Geno Stone – not stretching (in jersey)
WR Charlie Jones – no
OT Amarius Mims – yes,” Dehner reported.

Usually, players don't play on Sunday after not practicing the whole week. Will Cincinnati take down Las Vegas without Higgins and Brown?

Related Cincinnati Bengals NewsArticle continues below
Bengals’ Joe Burrow ruins Halloween vibes with honest take: ‘What exactly are we celebrating?’
Bengals’ Joe Burrow ruins Halloween vibes with honest take: ‘What exactly are we celebrating?’
Macaulay Culkin’s pitch perfect Joe Burrow Halloween costume goes viral
Macaulay Culkin’s pitch perfect Joe Burrow Halloween costume goes viral
Raiders vs. Bengals prediction, odds, pick for NFL Week 9
Raiders vs. Bengals prediction, odds, pick for NFL Week 9

Bengals have no excuses vs. Raiders

Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field at Paycor Stadium on Sunday October 27, 2024.
© Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Make no mistake, Higgins and Brown are both essential cogs in Cincinnati's machine. Higgins is still the Bengals' second-leading receiver despite playing in just five games thus far, catching 29 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Brown is a four-time Pro Bowler and one of Joe Burrow's best pass protectors.