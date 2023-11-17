Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson set off a slew of reactions on social media after hurting Mark Andrews and Lamar Jackson on TNF.

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson was a one-man wrecking crew against the Baltimore Ravens on TNF. His hits on quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews apparently crossed the line in the eyes of many NFL fans and pundits.

Mark Andrews was Logan Wilson's first casualty. The former caught a pass from Lamar Jackson in the red zone early in the first half. Wilson promptly tackled Andrews at the three-yard line. Television replays showed Wilson's hip making contact with Andrews' left ankle as he made the tackle.

This Logan Wilson “hip drop” tackle officially ended Mark Andrews’ season. #Ravens pic.twitter.com/8zkvJChiM7 — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltimoree) November 17, 2023

Mark Andrews hobbled to the blue tent without any assistance. However, he later walked on crutches after receiving X-ray treatment. Andrews went to the locker room for further evaluation afterward. The Ravens fear he is likely out for the rest of the 2023 NFL season.

Logan Wilson taking all the Ravens out first Mark Andrews (ankle injury) now Lamar Jackson (ankle injury) https://t.co/bXQdVUoJIi pic.twitter.com/1MZRfaitQ7 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 17, 2023

Logan Wilson struck again later in the first half against the Ravens on TNF. Lamar Jackson scampered for yardage toward the sideline. His left ankle bore the full brunt of Wilson's body weight as the Bengals linebacker tackled him. Fortunately, Jackson returned to the gave after medical staff evaluated him.

Wilson also took out veteran Ravens wideout Odell Beckham, Jr. The latter apparently suffered a shoulder injury after Logan Wilson tackled him in the fourth quarter on Thursday. Beckham did not return.

Logan Wilson's actions on the field set off a flurry of reactions on social media.

Logan Wilson seeing a Ravens player who hasn't been taken out of the game with an injury yet pic.twitter.com/FLvZVeFZON — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 17, 2023

Logan Wilson vs the Ravens pic.twitter.com/X7VE8KU5IE — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) November 17, 2023

How Baltimore looking at Logan Wilson pic.twitter.com/JdLQ1YNDCG — JACK SETTLEMAN (@jacksettleman) November 17, 2023

Logan Wilson after injuring one Ravens player pic.twitter.com/zaIYOAt22k — 🦃 (@ETNSZN) November 17, 2023

Every ravens player to Logan Wilson: pic.twitter.com/tCIgm2tWY3 — Brock Bowers #1 fan Georgia 10-0 49ers 6-3 (@JohnCen42211356) November 17, 2023

Will the NFL come down hard on Logan Wilson with a hefty fine or suspension in the next day or two? The jury is out on that one. It will be interesting to find out the league's verdict on the Bengals enforcer.