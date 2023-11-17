Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson was a one-man wrecking crew against the Baltimore Ravens on TNF. His hits on quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews apparently crossed the line in the eyes of many NFL fans and pundits.

Mark Andrews was Logan Wilson's first casualty. The former caught a pass from Lamar Jackson in the red zone early in the first half. Wilson promptly tackled Andrews at the three-yard line. Television replays showed Wilson's hip making contact with Andrews' left ankle as he made the tackle.

Mark Andrews hobbled to the blue tent without any assistance. However, he later walked on crutches after receiving X-ray treatment. Andrews went to the locker room for further evaluation afterward. The Ravens fear he is likely out for the rest of the 2023 NFL season.

Logan Wilson struck again later in the first half against the Ravens on TNF. Lamar Jackson scampered for yardage toward the sideline. His left ankle bore the full brunt of Wilson's body weight as the Bengals linebacker tackled him. Fortunately, Jackson returned to the gave after medical staff evaluated him.

Wilson also took out veteran Ravens wideout Odell Beckham, Jr. The latter apparently suffered a shoulder injury after Logan Wilson tackled him in the fourth quarter on Thursday. Beckham did not return.

Logan Wilson's actions on the field set off a flurry of reactions on social media.

RECOMMENDED
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson looking calm
Lamar Jackson calms fans amid Mark Andrews injury with powerful outlook on Ravens' offense

Peter Sampson ·

Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews of the Ravens
Isaiah Likely reveals heartfelt plan for rest of Ravens' season after Mark Andrews' injury

Peter Sampson ·

Bengals' Ja’Marr Chase hyped up, with Joe Burrow looking worried and Jake Browning throwing a football
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase gets 100% real on concerning Joe Burrow injury

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Will the NFL come down hard on Logan Wilson with a hefty fine or suspension in the next day or two? The jury is out on that one. It will be interesting to find out the league's verdict on the Bengals enforcer.

 