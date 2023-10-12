The Cincinnati Bengals threw for 317 yards and WR Ja'Marr Chase had a 15-reception, 192 yard day with three trips to the endzone. Safe to say the passing game is back for Cincy. But imagine it getting better? WR Tee Higgins weighed in on the likelihood of that happening.

“Promising” is the outlook Higgins gave himself to play on Sunday in the Bengals' showdown with the Seattle Seahawks, courtesy of USA Today's Kelsey Conway. That is not a prospect Pete Carroll's team will want to deal with.

It has not been smooth-sailing for Joe Burrow and the Bengals aerial attack in 2023. Even after last week's outburst against the Arizona Cardinals, the Bengals still sit dead-last in yards per pass attempt. Burrow's struggles with a calf injury suffered in the preseason have no doubt limited his ability to move and avoid pressure like he normally can.

Week 5 evoked a lot of sighs of relief in Ohio. It marked Burrow's first game throwing for 300+ yards this season, and just his second with multiple touchdowns. Now, Cincinnati's passing attack might get another boost.

Higgins missed Week 5's game vs. the Cardinals due to a rib injury. It came at a horribly inopportune time for the fourth-year wideout.

After two lackluster games to begin the 2023 season, Higgins reverted back to form with an eight-catch, 89-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. But Higgins got hurt against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 just as his season was gaining momentum.

Now, with Burrow looking like his normal self, Higgins sounds optimistic to suit up and boost the Bengals' offense even more by playing on Sunday.