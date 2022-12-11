By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

While the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Cleveland Browns in Week 14, wide receiver Tee Higgins managed to play just one snap. Now, it appears that there is more information on what led to Higgins’ precarious playing time.

Speaking after the win, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Cincinnati didn’t want Higgins on the field at all. Furthermore, he stated that he knew during the pregame that Higgins wouldn’t play.

Higgins managed to get on the field for the one play, but then sat out the remainder of the contest. Taylor added that the Bengals had some goal-line packages for Higgins if necessary, but in defeating the Browns 23-10, that plan didn’t come to fruition.

The Bengals’ wide receiver had been dealing with a hamstring injury throughout the practice week. However, it appeared that Higgins would be ready to play against the Browns. Either Higgins re-injured his hamstring, or he wasn’t as healthy as expected heading into the contest.

When healthy, Higgins has been a crucial part of the Bengals’ offense. On the season, he has caught 60 passes for 861 yards and five touchdowns. Cincinnati’s passing offense as a whole ranked fourth in the NFL heading into Week 14, averaging 271.5 yards per game.

Whether he walked onto the field himself or the coaching staff put him in, Tee Higgins didn’t appear ready to play. Coach Taylor acknowledged that when he said he knew he should be about during the pregame. But with the Bengals currently sitting at 9-4, they’ll need all they can get from Higgins and the offense as they look to the postseason.