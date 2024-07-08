Best Grace Build

Grace is an S-Rank character in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) we'll be providing her best build. This build includes the optimal Disk Drives, W-Engines, and other items to equip her with.

Based on experience, Grace is one of the easiest S-Ranks to pull as of this writing. With that said, starting out players are likely to add the electrifying gunner to their team. Having that in mind, they're also likely to want to know which is the best build for Grace in ZZZ.

Best Grace Disk Drive

Here are the best Disk Drives for Grace.

1. 4-piece Thunder Metal and 2-piece Freedom Blues

Given how Grace is a character with an Electric attribute, Thunder Metal Disk Drives are the best way to go. Equipping four pieces will increase Electric DMG by 10%. Then as long as an enemy in combat is in Shock, Grace's ATK is increased by 28%. It's fairly easy to get enemies in Shock because of her abilities. Then the fact that she's also a long-ranged character, she can easily deal damage while keeping her distance, keeping her out of harm's way.

Then if players combine the Thunder metal with a couple of Freedom Blues Disk Drives, they have the best Anomaly character in the game. Grace is an Anomaly character. Meaning that players need to collect Anomaly resources to level her up. The Freedom Blues enhances the Anomaly proficiency by 30.

2. 4-piece Thunder Metal and 2-piece Hormone Punk

Hormone Punk is a good Disk Drive if players aim to increase a character's ATK. Given how Grace heavily relies on inflicting damage from an enemy's state of shock, additional ATK would be ideal. With that said, combining a couple of Hormone Punk Disk Drives will increase Grace's ATK by 10%. This will result in dealing 10% more damage when enemies aren't in Shock and a total of 38% ATK when they are.

3. 4-piece Thunder Metal and 2-piece Puffer Electro

If players want to try mixing things up, they could equip two pieces of Puffer Electro Disk Drives. Puffer Electros are typically used for Attack characters such as Nekomata and Soldier 11 to name a few. However, despite being an Anomaly character, Grace is still capable of hitting hard. This means that adding drives normally used on Attack characters would work well with her build.

Equipping a couple of Puffer Electros will give Grace an additional 8% for her PEN ratio. This works well together with the 28% increased ATK when enemies are in shock.

Best Grace W-Engines

Here are the best W-Engines for Grace.

1. Fusion Compiler (S-Rank)

Players who decide to equip 4-piece Thunder Metal and 2-piece Puffer Electro Disk Drives might want to consider using the Fusion Compiler. This W-Engine increases ATK and gives an additional 9.6% PEN ratio at level 1. Once players reach Fusion Compiler's max level, they'll have a base ATK of 684 and an increased PEN Ratio of 24%.

When using the Basic Attack, the ATK goes up by 12/15/18/21/24%. When using a Special Attack or EX Special Attack, the equipper's Anomaly Proficiency is increased by 25/31/37/43/50 for 8s, stacking up to 3 times.

2. Electro-Lip Gloss (A-Rank)

For players looking to increase the Anomaly Proficiency of Grace, the Electro-Lip Gloss is the perfect W-Engine. At level 1, the W-Engine has a base ATK of 46 and an Anomaly Proficiency of 30. Come max level, the base ATK will reach 594 while the Anomaly Proficiency will be 75.

When there are enemies inflicted with Attribute Anomaly on the field, the equipper's ATK increases by 10/11.5/13/14.5/16% and they deal an additional 15/17.5/20/22.5/25% more DMG to the target.

3. Rainforest Gourmet (A-Rank)

Rainforest Gourmet is slightly similar to Electro-Lip Gloss. It gives out the same base ATK and Anomaly Proficiency from level 1 to max level. They only differ in the effects they give out to the equipped character.

For every 10 Energy consumed, the equipper gains a buff that increases ATK by 2.5/2.8/3.2/3.6/4% for 10s, stacking up to 10 times. The duration of each stack is calculated separately.

4. Weeping Gemini (A-Rank)

If players are looking to maximize Grace's attack power, Weeping Gemini could be the way to go. It has a base ATK of 46 and gives an additional 10% attack damage. Come max level, the equipped character will have a base ATK of 594 and an additional 25% attack damage.

Whenever a squad member inflicts an Attribute Anomaly on an enemy, the equipper gains a buff that increases Anomaly Proficiency by 30/34/38/42/46, stacking up to 4 times. This effect expires when the target recovers from Stun or is defeated. The duration of each stack is calculated separately.

Best Grace Build

After jotting down all the best equipment for Grace, we're going to recommend the best-combined build for the electrifying gunner.

We recommend that players should go in a more balanced direction instead of focusing on one aspect. Here's our best build for Grace:

Disk Drives – 4-piece Thunder Metal and 2-piece Freedom Blues

W-Engine – Fusion Compiler (S-Rank)

Having all these items equipped on Grace will give her a good balance of ATK, PEN Ratio, and Anomaly Proficiency. These three aspects are very important to the gunner and shouldn't be left dormant. With this healthy balance, none of her abilities will lack power when engaging in combat.

Keep in mind that players are free to experiment with other builds. There are those players who prefer maxing out a particular stat of certain characters. It all comes down to one's preference.

That's it for this guide on the best build for Grace in ZZZ.