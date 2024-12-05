BYU football has a new opening at wide receiver ahead of the 2025 season. Veteran college wideout Kody Epps dipped into the transfer portal Monday.

Epps made his decision during a period college football players could announce their intentions to leave their school. It's the second time he's placed his name into the portal. Only this time, it appears he's out for good. The portal officially opens up on Dec. 9 then continues into Dec. 28.

The former three-star from California high school powerhouse Mater Dei leaves Provo after five seasons. Epps snatched 73 passes and tallied 819 yards with the Cougars. He also became a part of BYU's transition from independent program to Big 12 representative.

However, 2024 represents Epps' most quietest season. He caught only eight footballs for just 54 yards. Epps got injured against Baylor in September and never returned to the field.

Epps walks into a WR-heavy portal. Names like Kevin Concepcion (North Carolina State), Cyrus Allen (Texas A&M), Tyler Morris (Michigan), and former five-star talent Micah Hudson (Texas Tech) are all the notable December entries. Johntay Cook of Texas was one of the earliest entries as well.

But considering how programs are constantly looking for WR help, the 5-foot-11, 187-pounder is likely going to command attention. Time to dive into which places are the best fit for Epps.

Fresno State Bulldogs

A 6-6 Bulldogs team find themselves needing depth in the worst way. Incoming head coach Matt Entz already outlined his vision for looking at talent in the portal. Entz prefers players with game experience, not so much a past highly ranked prospect.

Sounds like the Central Valley is a good potential option for Epps. He's played in 28 total games.

Fresno State already has lost Jalen Moss and Raylen Sharpe to the portal. Mac Dalena is a graduating senior. That's the top three WR options all leaving the Bulldogs.

Isaiah Dillon is one intriguing incoming WR out of Oxnard's Pacifica High, who signed on Wednesday before the official announcement of Entz. Epps, though, can bring much-needed game experience in tow for a head coach likely needing to hit the portal hard.

New Mexico State

The Aggies are another program needing WR upgrades. Even if they're a short-term fix.

But what helps Epps here is NMSU has a coach familiar with the WR. Aggies WR coach Cedric Cormier recruited Epps out of high school, though during a time he was at UNLV.

New Mexico State needs immediate perimeter production too. Their best WR was TJ Pride, who caught just 34 passes.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Say Epps wants to stay within the Big 12. The Cowboys look attractive as a WR destination.

Oklahoma State lost Da'Wain Lofton to the portal. Brennan Presley, its 90-catch WR, is a senior and heading out of Stillwater.

There's now a push for the Cowboys to lure UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion to Stillwater. If the move gets complete, WRs like Epps will likely gravitate to Oklahoma State.

Florida State Seminoles

Here's a team in need of any kind of offensive firepower after their dismal showing of 2024.

Florida State's leading WR was Ja'Khi Douglas and his 32 receptions. The Seminoles also landed three WRs on Wednesday — none of whom are even a four-star talent.

Epps can come in and become an immediate leader in Tallahassee.

UCLA Bruins

Finally, we get into a homecoming idea for the Los Angeles native.

Again, Epps carved out his recruiting resume for Mater Dei — during a time Bryce Young was throwing the football for the Monarchs. Epps was never offered by Chip Kelly.

Now with DeShaun Foster emphasizing getting more L.A. talent, that could also mean bringing back former local stars. Plus with Logan Loya leaving Westwood, Foster will need a slot option. But a lot depends on who Foster brings in as offensive coordinator after firing Eric Bieniemy Thursday. UCLA is reportedly targeting Indiana co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri, per Zach Barnett of Football Scoop.