The 2025 NFL offseason is set to be a defining period for the Houston Texans. They have a competitive roster, a blossoming culture of success, and their recent postseason achievements. Retaining the key players who played crucial roles in their impressive 2024 campaign will be a top priority. As free agency approaches, Houston’s leadership faces critical roster decisions that could shape the team’s trajectory for 2025.

Inspiring Season

The Texans’ 2024 season was a testament to their resilience and growth. Sure, quarterback CJ Stroud faced a sophomore slump and the team battled through several significant injuries. However, Houston still emerged as repeat AFC South champions for the first time since 2019. Take note that the Texans’ dominant defense carried them to a decisive Wild Card victory over the Los Angeles Chargers before they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

Despite the disappointing end, the future in Houston looks incredibly promising. However, general manager Nick Caserio must address critical roster decisions to keep the Texans on their upward trajectory. Injuries can only serve as an excuse for so long. The element of surprise that defined Houston’s 2023 campaign is no longer a factor.

With the 2024-25 postseason run now behind them, the Texans face the challenge of strengthening their roster for the future.

Here we'll look at the best players whom the Houston Texans must re-sign in the 2025 NFL free agency period.

At the top of the Texans’ offseason priorities is re-signing Stefon Diggs. Acquired from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick, Houston voided the final three years of Diggs’ contract. That makes him a free agent after the 2024 season. Initially, it seemed the four-time Pro Bowler’s stint in Houston might be short-lived. This is especially true after Nico Collins secured a three-year extension earlier in the offseason. We'll see how that goes.

Unfortunately, Diggs’ time on the field was cut short. A torn ACL in his right knee on October 27 sidelined him after just eight games, during which he still made a significant impact. He recorded 47 receptions for 496 yards and four total touchdowns. He even led Houston to a 6-2 record while he played. Off the field, Diggs’ leadership as a team captain earned high praise from teammates. Despite his injury, Diggs should one of the most coveted free agents, alongside Cincinnati Bengals standout Tee Higgins. However, the knee injury at age 31 may temper his market value.

Keep in mind that receiver remains a critical need for the Texans this offseason. Diggs’ status is uncertain, and Tank Dell’s 2025 availability remains in question. Re-signing Diggs would address a major gap. The star receiver expressed interest in returning as early as December. In addition, his teammates have openly vouched for his retention. Bringing Diggs back should be a top priority for Houston.

Foley Fatukasi

Another essential player for the Texans to retain is defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi. His presence solidified the team’s defensive line. The seventh-year pro started Houston’s first 10 games and showcased his ability as a premier run-stopper. Despite battling injuries that sidelined him for most of the final seven games, Fatukasi made his mark in the postseason. His return in the playoffs was pivotal. Houston limited the Chargers to just 50 rushing yards in a dominant Wild Card victory.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans credited Fatukasi’s efforts in that regard. Yes, durability remains a concern as Fatukasi approaches age 30. That said, his on-field contributions when healthy are invaluable. Re-signing Fatukasi would ensure continuity and strength in the trenches for the Texans’ defense.

Neville Hewitt

Veteran linebacker Neville Hewitt should also be high on the Texans’ re-signing list. Since joining Houston in 2021, the 31-year-old has been a standout on special teams. In 2024, Hewitt delivered memorable performances. These include an interception against the Packers and a suplex-like tackle against the Bills. A favorite of special teams coordinator Frank Ross, Hewitt’s contributions have extended far beyond the stat sheet.

Now sure, Hewitt has expressed a desire to earn a starting role. In that regard, the Texans’ current linebacker corps, led by Azeez Al-Shaair, may limit his opportunities. Recall that this past season, Hewitt recorded 31 tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception over 17 games. If he doesn’t find a starting role elsewhere, bringing Hewitt back would provide Houston with a reliable veteran presence and special teams ace.

Dare Ogunbowale

Special teams stalwart Dare Ogunbowale also warrants re-signing. He joined the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Since then, Ogunbowale has proven his value in various roles. Yes, the Texans didn’t require his emergency kicking skills in 2024. However, Ogunbowale still made critical plays. His 35-yard run on a punt fake against the Miami Dolphins was a game-changing moment in a December 15 victory. Additionally, Ogunbowale contributed in the passing game. He tallied 19 receptions for 198 yards and a touchdown.

Ogunbowale’s versatility and clutch performances make him an indispensable part of Houston’s roster. Retaining him would preserve the depth and reliability that have become hallmarks of the Texans’ special teams unit.

Looking Ahead

The 2025 offseason will be critical for the Houston Texans as they aim to build on their 2024 successes and continue their push toward championship contention. Re-signing key contributors like Stefon Diggs, Foley Fatukasi, Neville Hewitt, and Dare Ogunbowale is essential to maintaining the core that propelled the team forward. Each of these players brings unique skills and intangibles that the Texans cannot afford to lose. By addressing these priorities, Houston can solidify its foundation, fill critical gaps, and ensure that they remain competitive in a challenging AFC landscape. The decisions made in this free agency period will shape the Texans' future, making it imperative for the front office to act decisively and strategically.