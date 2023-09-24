Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs paid tribute to his injured brother, Trevon Diggs, ahead of the Bills' Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders. On his eye black, Diggs wrote “5ever” and “Tre 7,” which is the number his brother wears.

Stefon Diggs pays tribute to his brother Trevon on his eye black ❤ Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL on the left knee during the Cowboys practice. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/02HmkSgP8P — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 24, 2023

Trevon Diggs, who tore his ACL in practice prior to the Dallas Cowboys' Week 3 contest against the Arizona Cardinals, has received an outpouring of support from players around the league. His brother is no exception.

This should come as no surprise as Stefon, who is the older of the two, has been vocal about his support of his younger brother ever since he entered the league.

Whether it be praise for his accomplishments or defending him in the face of critics, Stefon has displayed true brotherly love for Trevon.

In fact, following the injury earlier this week, ESPN's Bart Scott made an insensitive joke at the expense of Diggs' injury. Stefon Diggs wasted no time in jumping to his brother's aid and telling Scott off.

The Diggs brothers are slowly becoming one of the NFL's most iconic brothers. Joining the likes of the McCourty twins and the Kelce brothers — who faced off in last year's Super Bowl — Stefon's unconditional support for his younger brother is inspiring.

Both brothers are at the top of their positions and make it a point to be in each other's corner. Clearly, brotherly support is something they both value and has a positive impact on their game. Along with Stefon, the entire NFL community wishes Trevon a speedy recovery.