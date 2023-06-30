Check out our top picks for the best rogue-lite and rogue-like games on the Steam Summer Sale 2023. Hades, Slay The Spire, and more are available at a discounted price!

Best Roguelite and Roguelike Games in Steam Summer Sale 2023

Hades – 50% off

Description: Defy the god of the dead as you hack and slash out of the Underworld in this rogue-like dungeon crawler from the creators of Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre.

As the immortal Prince of the Underworld, you'll wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the god of the dead himself, while growing stronger and unraveling more of the story with each unique escape attempt.

The Olympians have your back! Meet Zeus, Athena, Poseidon, and many more, and choose from their dozens of powerful Boons that enhance your abilities. There are thousands of viable character builds to discover as you go.

Darkest Dungeon® II – 20% off

Description: Darkest Dungeon II is a roguelike road trip of the damned. Form a party, equip your stagecoach, and set off across the decaying landscape on a last gasp quest to avert the apocalypse. The greatest dangers you face, however, may come from within…

Four heroes and a stagecoach are all that stand between darkness and salvation. The ground-breaking genre-defining combat from Darkest Dungeon returns, but everything from stats to rules has been refined and improved. The all new Token System helps make your decisions impactful while adding even more depth of play.

Uncover and experience the tragic origin stories of each hero. Unlock their full potential via new skills, paths, items, and more. Each expedition lasts from 30 minutes to several hours. Even an untimely end will arm you with resources that can be spent to improve your next journey.

Slay the Spire – 66% off

Description: We fused card games and roguelikes together to make the best single player deckbuilder we could. Craft a unique deck, encounter bizarre creatures, discover relics of immense power, and Slay the Spire!

Choose your cards wisely! Discover hundreds of cards to add to your deck with each attempt at climbing the Spire. Select cards that work together to efficiently dispatch foes and reach the top.

Whenever you embark on a journey up the Spire, the layout differs each time. Choose a risky or safe path, face different enemies, choose different cards, discover different relics, and even fight different bosses!

Powerful items known as relics can be found throughout the Spire. The effects of these relics can greatly enhance your deck through powerful interactions. But beware, obtaining a relic may cost you more than just gold…

Noita – 50% off

Description: Noita is a magical action roguelite set in a world where every pixel is physically simulated. Fight, explore, melt, burn, freeze and evaporate your way through the procedurally generated world using spells you've created yourself.

Every pixel in the world is simulated. Burn, explode or melt anything. Swim in the blood of your foes! Enter a simulated world that is more interactive than anything you've seen before.

Combine spells to create your own magic as you delve deeper into the caverns. Use magic to crush your enemies and manipulate the world around you. Explore a unique world every time you play. Discover new environments as you adventure deeper.

Gunfire Reborn – 35% off

Description: Gunfire Reborn is a level-based adventure game featuring FPS, Roguelite and RPG. Players can control heroes with various abilities to experience diverse Build gameplay, use various weapons to explore procedurally-generated levels. You can play the game alone, or join 4-player coop.

Every level is random; each new restart is a brand-new experience. You will meet different heroes and experience new weapons, items, checkpoints, and unique combat rhythms throughout the game.

Brotato – 20% off

Description: Brotato is a top-down arena shooter roguelite where you play a potato wielding up to 6 weapons at a time to fight off hordes of aliens. Choose from a variety of traits and items to create unique builds and survive until help arrives.

A spaceship from Potato World crashes onto an alien planet. The sole survivor: Brotato, the only potato capable of handling 6 weapons at the same time. Waiting to be rescued by his mates, Brotato must survive in this hostile environment.

Vampire Survivors – 25% off

Description: Mow down thousands of night creatures and survive until dawn! Vampire Survivors is a gothic horror casual game with rogue-lite elements, where your choices can allow you to quickly snowball against the hundreds of monsters that get thrown at you.

Vampire Survivors is a time survival game with minimalistic gameplay and roguelite elements.

Hell is empty, the devils are here, and there's no place to run or hide. All you can do is survive as long as you can until death inevitably puts an end to your struggles. Gather gold in each run to buy upgrades and help the next survivor.

Tribes of Midgard – 66% off

Description: A vibrant blend of survival and action RPG for 1-10 players! Craft legendary items, grow your home base and embark on an epic journey through procedural realms to face towering creatures hel-bent on unleashing Ragnarök. Valhalla can wait, Einherjar!

Travel across procedurally generated worlds by land and sea to harvest resources, gather loot, craft powerful Weapons, level up your Einherjar, chase chickens, and complete hundreds of challenges to unlock new rewards in the most colorful Ragnarök you’ve ever seen! Because one Game Mode was not enough, we made two!

Soulstone Survivors – 25% off

Description: Face the Lords of the Void and their endless minions, collect their Soulstones and become a god! In this Action Roguelite, unveil secret spells, craft mighty weapons, unlock multiple characters, discover game-breaking synergies and conquer the power of the void.

Soulstone Survivors is an action roguelite where you slay hordes of foes and face titanic bosses while learning powerful skills to enhance your character. Play as a Void Hunter, and with the spoils of every match craft weapons, unlock new characters, upgrade your skill tree and equip new runes, all in your quest for godlike powers. With deep RPG mechanics intertwined with Roguelite elements, Soulstone Survivors offers a condensed, yet deep Action RPG experience:

20 Minutes Till Dawn – 20% off

Description: 20 Minutes Till Dawn is a survival roguelite where endless hordes of creatures lurk from the dark. Craft an array of overpowering builds and eradicate waves of Lovecraftian nightmares. Will you be able to survive the night?

Face an onslaught of endless hordes and outlast the night in 20 Minutes Till Dawn. Create dynamic builds from a variety of weapons, runes, and special abilities in order to survive for 20 minutes. Are you strong enough to see daylight once again, or will you allow the creatures of the night to consume you?

Cultist Simulator – 50% off

Description: Seize forbidden treasures. Summon alien gods. Feed on your disciples. Cultist Simulator is a game of apocalypse and yearning. Play as a seeker after unholy mysteries, in a 1920s-themed setting of hidden gods and secret histories.

Cultist Simulator is a game of apocalypse and yearning from Alexis Kennedy, creator of Fallen London and Sunless Sea. Play as a seeker after unholy mysteries, in a 1920s-themed setting of hidden gods and secret histories. Perhaps you're looking for knowledge, or power, or beauty, or revenge. Perhaps you just want the colours beneath the skin of the world.

Crypt of the NecroDancer – 80% off

Description: Crypt of the NecroDancer is an award winning hardcore roguelike rhythm game. Move to the music and deliver beatdowns to the beat! Groove to the epic Danny Baranowsky soundtrack, or select songs from your own MP3 collection!

Reach great heights as you disco down through the depths of the crypt. Whether you aim to get the highest scores or complete runs in the fastest times, you can compete against a robust community of players in a range of permanent and daily challenges across all characters.