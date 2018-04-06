He was supposed to be a Spur for life. After winning a championship and the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award in 2014, and finishing in the top three in the regular season MVP race last season, Kawhi Leonard was destined for greatness in a San Antonio Spurs jersey.

He was the successor to Tim Duncan, the man who carried the Spurs to five NBA titles after David Robinson passed the baton to him more than a decade ago.

But, an injury-riddled 2017-18 season has tarnished the once harmonious pairing of the Spurs and Leonard, possibly paving the way for a breakup this summer. The drama-filled situation within the organization has some players questioning the All-Star forward’s commitment to the team and his dependability, which may have forever created a distrust between the sides.

That only heightened on Friday with the news breaking that Leonard does indeed want out of San Antonio, despite attempts from Gregg Popovich and even Duncan to smooth over their relationship.

If the Spurs suddenly find themselves without a solution to their dilemma, there is no shortage of teams wanting to take Leonard off their hands.

A couple months back, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst appeared on “Outside The Lines” and said that teams have indicated that the Spurs will soon be fielding in calls in an attempt to move Leonard to the highest bidder.

“I have already talked to several NBA general managers. At the end of this season, teams will call the Spurs and inquire about the availability of Kawhi Leonard.”

This was later confirmed by his fellow ESPN writer Zach Lowe, who added that the draft will play a huge part in the wheeling-and-dealing of the superstar.

With this in mind, what are the best trade packages that each of the league’s 29 other teams can come up with to make a trade with the Spurs for Leonard? Though I doubt that more than half of them have a chance, let’s look at what each of them has to offer, from the worst to the best.

*Note: The trades proposed here are based on ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine. For those teams that will be giving up some of their best players, we’re also assuming that Leonard would want to sign an extension with them for the trade to be consummated.

29. Sacramento Kings

Trade Assets: PF Zach Randolph, SG Buddy Hield, possibly #2 overall pick

Possibility: Unlikely

There is no way that the Sacramento Kings will surrender their first-round draft pick this summer to the Spurs. So, the best assets they can offer are Zach Randolph and Buddy Hield in exchange for the Spurs star forward.

That means there is no trade possibility here since Randolph will only be taking up Aldridge’s spot, or would be his backup. Though the two might be able to co-exist especially with Aldridge’s range, it’s an experiment that San Antonio would dare not try. Hield is a good young player but not good enough to make the Spurs consider this trade considering what else is out there.

28. Utah Jazz

Trade Assets: PG Ricky Rubio, SF Jae Crowder, 2018 first-round pick (projected #19)

Possibility: Unlikely

One of the surprising teams in the league this season, the Utah Jazz can become an even better team next year if they add Leonard to the mix. Unfortunately for the Jazz, Ricky Rubio, Jae Crowder, and the 19th pick in the draft will not be enough to entice the Spurs to take a chance on their players.

The Jazz are only as good as their system is, and though coach Gregg Popovich has done wonders for many players, it’s doubtful that Rubio and Crowder can elevate their games beyond what we’ve seen from them already.

27. Oklahoma City Thunder

Trade Assets: C Steven Adams, 2018 second-round draft pick

Possibility: Unlikely

There’s not much that the Spurs would be interested in on the Oklahoma City Thunder’s roster other than Steven Adams, since the others are untradeable. Then again, without any superstar or potential superstar that San Antonio can get from OKC, the Spurs will hang up as soon as they see the Thunder calling (if they even do).

Trade Assets: PG D’Angelo Russell, SF DeMarre Carroll, 2020 first-round pick

Possibility: Unlikely

The Spurs will receive a potential fringe All-Star in D’Angelo Russell while getting a steady forward and a defender who can shoot in DeMarre Carroll. The 2020 first-round pick could net them a good young player from the middle of the draft.

It’s doubtful that the Spurs will agree to this trade given that there are going to be better offers than this.

25. Houston Rockets

Trade Assets: SG Eric Gordon, C Nene Hilario, future first-round pick

Possibility: Unlikely

As good as Eric Gordon has been this year for the Houston Rockets, he’s not the franchise-altering player that the Spurs need if they should trade Leonard. Even if you throw in Nene Hilario and a future first-round pick (which is likely a low first-rounder, anyway), there’s just not enough for San Antonio to work with on this trade.

If the Rockets somehow acquire a high first-round pick, then the Spurs will listen. But right now, it’s a no-go for this deal.

24. Miami Heat

Trade Assets: C Hassan Whiteside, SF Justise Winslow, future first-round draft pick

Possibility: Unlikely

Sorry to burst your bubble, Heat fans, but the Spurs will not trade Leonard with another player who has a history of attitude issues. Just recently, the Heat fined Hassan Whiteside for conduct detrimental to the team.

When he’s good, Whiteside is one of the best centers in the league. Justise Winslow was supposed to blossom this year, but that hasn’t happened. A change of scenery could make him reach his potential, which was pretty high in the offseason.

Without a first-round pick this year, the Spurs will not be returning Miami’s calls anytime soon.

23.Toronto Raptors

Trade Assets: PG Kyle Lowry, C Jakob Poeltl

Additional player from Spurs: C Pau Gasol

Possibility: Unlikely

The Toronto Raptors don’t have any first-round picks to offer the Spurs, so they will have to part ways with one of their veterans and one young player to make this trade feasible. Assuming that the Raptors don’t win the title this year (and even if they do, actually), they could trade Kyle Lowry to the Spurs along with Jakob Poeltl, giving the Spurs the replacement All-Star point guard to Tony Parker that they’re looking for. At the same time, they also receive a young center who has shown the potential to be a starter in the league someday.

However, this trade will not work for the Spurs without a star player that can match Leonard’s status as one of the best in the league.

22. New Orleans Pelicans

Trade Assets: PF Nikola Mirotic, SF E'Twaun Moore

Possibility: Unlikely

Without a first or second-round pick to add to a deal that includes Nikola Mirotic and E'Twaun Moore, there’s no chance that the Spurs take this deal.

As good as Mirotic and Moore have become, they do not meet the Spurs’ needs. The lack of a first-round pick from the Pelicans dooms this deal from the start, which is too bad because Mirotic could be a special player in a Spurs uniform (even though he plays the same position as Aldridge).

Trade Assets: PG Dennis Schroeder, PF John Collins

Possibility: Unlikely

In Schroeder and Collins, the Spurs will be getting a replacement for Tony Parker when he eventually retires and a developing backup power forward option to LaMarcus Aldridge.

Will the Spurs bite? Certainly not. If the Spurs ask for their 2018 first-round pick (projected to be in the top three) in any deal for Leonard, the Hawks will be the one to say no.

20. Orlando Magic

Trade Assets: C Bismack Biyombo, SF Jonathon Simmons

Possibility: Unlikely

The Magic will think long and hard on this one as they’ll be giving up a potential franchise player with the number four pick in the draft. If Leonard didn’t get injured, this would be a no-brainer for the Magic, but the Spurs won’t bite on any deal unless that first-round pick is included.

The question here is not whether the Spurs would take this deal, but whether the Magic will offer it. It would be great to see Jonathon Simmons and the Spurs reunite, though, and Bismack Biyombo would be a better player with Popovich.

19. Indiana Pacers

Trade Assets: PG Darren Collison, C Myles Turner, C Domantas Sabonis, 2018 first-round pick (projected #22)

Possibility: Unlikely

The Indiana Pacers don’t have a high draft pick, but they will have to throw it into a deal with the Spurs anyway just to get Leonard. They can give up Darren Collison, who could take the starting point guard role or be a backup to Dejounte Murray who is developing into a great young playmaker for the Spurs. Domantas Sabonis is an interesting young player, but the key player here is Myles Turner.

Turner has huge upside but he needs to develop some consistency. He can look like one of the best players in the league at times before crashing to the ground the next game. His defense is excellent and one that Popovich will love to maximize in his system. The Spurs could wait for him to develop further along with the draft pick that they’ll acquire from the Pacers.

However, the Spurs will feel short-changed with this trade and are going to look elsewhere.

18.Denver Nuggets

Trade Assets: PG Jamal Murray, C Mason Plumlee, PF Kenneth Faried, 2018 first-round pick (projected #13)

Possibility: Unlikely

Jamal Murray has been a fantastic point guard for the Denver Nuggets, leading them to the brink of a playoff berth this season. The duo of Mason Plumlee and Kenneth Faried look interesting, but even with a first-round pick thrown in at the 13th spot, there is no chance that the Spurs take this deal.

17. Memphis Grizzlies

Trade Assets: Marc Gasol, 2018 second-round draft pick (projected #32)

Possibility: Unlikely

With the possibility of selecting first overall in the 2018 draft based on their current record, the Memphis Grizzlies aren’t going to give up their first-round pick for Leonard. DeAndre Ayton, assuming they get the first pick, is too good of a prospect to pass up on, even for a talent like Leonard.

But if the Spurs are willing to give Marc Gasol another opportunity, they could land him in this deal. They also receive a second-round draft pick and they might want to squeeze in another first-rounder in the next few years depending on what happens with the protected pick they sent to Boston in the Jeff Green deal.

If San Antonio can get a first-round pick from Memphis, they’ll take it. If not, then the Spurs will be saying goodbye almost as soon as they receive the call from the Grizzlies.

16. Portland Trail Blazers

Trade Assets: SG CJ McCollum, SG Bryn Forbes, first-round pick (projected #26)

Possibility: Unlikely

If Damian Lillard wants to advance deeper in the Western Conference playoffs, he’ll have to part ways with his backcourt mate, CJ McCollum. The Portland Trail Blazers are a difficult matchup already and Leonard will only make them that much tougher.

But the Spurs may look elsewhere as McCollum doesn’t exactly scream franchise player. The draft pick they’ll be receiving won’t matter much, too, even with Bryn Forbes as he’s only there to make the numbers work.

15. Detroit Pistons

Trade Assets: PF Blake Griffin, PG Ish Smith

Additional Asset from Spurs: Leonard, C Pau Gasol

Possibility: Unlikely

The Pistons don’t have a first-round pick this year, so the best they can do if they really want Leonard bad enough is to give up on the Blake Griffin experiment and say that it was a failure. Then, trade him along with Ish Smith to the Spurs for Leonard and Pau Gasol.

Griffin wasn’t the game-changer that the Pistons had hoped for, but he could pair with Aldridge who will move to the center position if the Spurs agree to this deal. They also receive Ish Smith, who can come off the bench and be a solid backup point guard.

However, Griffin’s stock is not too high after his departure from the L.A. Clippers given the Pistons’ poor showing with him in the lineup and his former team’s resurgence after he left.

The Spurs may pass, but they could consider this trade as Griffin may just need the right coach to utilize his skills better.

14. Charlotte Hornets

Trade Assets: C Dwight Howard, 2018 first-round pick (projected #11)

Possibility: Unlikely

In order for this trade to work, the Hornets might demand to have the Spurs’ 2018 first round pick as well. But, even if it’s not included, team owner Michael Jordan will roll the dice with this one given that he’ll finally have a star to pair with All-Star point guard Kemba Walker.

With Dwight Howard, the Spurs acquire a player who was once a perennial All-Star and is still one of the top centers in the league today. He will be paired with a potential young star near the middle of the talented 2018 draft.

Just as with other teams, the Spurs will look elsewhere for a better deal than what the Hornets can offer, but it’s intriguing enough for the Spurs to at least briefly consider it.

13. New York Knicks

Trade Assets: G Frank Ntilikina, G Tim Hardaway Jr. 2018 first-round pick (projected #9)

Possibility: Likely

For this trade to work, the Spurs will have to take on Tim Hardaway Jr.’s massive multi-year contract. If they are willing, they'd get Frank Ntilikina at the point guard position to make up the Spurs’ future backcourt tandem.

Throw in the first-round pick that could end up being a stud frontcourt player like Carter, Sexton, or Mikal Bridges, and this is one trade package that the Spurs should consider highly.

Meanwhile, the Knicks’ rebuilding program accelerates with two All-Stars in Kristaps Porzingis and Leonard together.

12. Milwaukee Bucks

Trade Assets: F Khris Middleton, G Malcolm Brogdon, future second-round pick

Possibility: Likely

Khris Middleton is one of the most improved players this year and a terrific scorer who will thrive with the Spurs. Before Eric Bledsoe came in to take over the starting point guard spot, Malcolm Brogdon was running the show admirably for the Bucks.

Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Leonard would be a killer forward tandem, one that could rival the best forward combos in the league.

The Spurs could work with this trade if there are no better deals available to them. Unfortunately, there are better deals that can net them better prospects for the present and the future. If the Bucks had a first-round pick, this would have been one of the more intriguing trade possibilities for San Antonio.

11. Chicago Bulls

Trade Assets: G Jerian Grant, F Bobby Portis, C Robin Lopez, 2018 first-round pick (projected #8)

Possibility: Likely

Lopez is a tough, hard-nosed defender who has some skills around the basket and could make for an interesting pairing with Aldridge in the frontcourt.

The Spurs acquire Bobby Portis, who has a huge upside and simply needs to work on his consistency, something that coach Popovich will require of him night in and night out. He could blossom in the Spurs’ system eventually. Jerian Grant isn’t a long-term solution at the point guard position, but he’s a serviceable backup.

But the most important piece for the Spurs is the first-round pick they’ll be acquiring from the Bulls. They could get Wendell Carter, Trae Young, or Mikal Bridges with the selection.

Though this is an intriguing trade package for the Spurs to consider, I doubt that they’ll take this offer.

10. Dallas Mavericks

Trade Assets: C Dwight Powell, C Nerlens Noel, 2018 first-round draft pick (projected #5)

Additional Assets from Spurs: 2018 first-round pick (projected #21)

Possibility: Likely

If the Dallas Mavericks want to accelerate their rebuilding program with Leonard, Harrison Barnes and Dennis Smith Jr. as their core players, they can do so but will have to give up their first-round pick, which could be as high as number five. They will have to ask for a swap with the Spurs pick so that they have at least another young player to add for depth.

The Spurs could get a future franchise player for their troubles with that pick while they work Dwight Powell and Nerlens Noel into the rotation as their centers. The Spurs could pick up either Michael Porter, Mohamed Bamba, Luka Doncic, or even Marvin Bagley, depending on how high or low they end up. They’d have a potential franchise player by picking any one of these young studs.

Are any one of those players as valuable as Leonard? Dallas will have to consider that carefully since they have the patience to wait for a young player to develop, but they will have to fast track their plans if they acquire Leonard from the Spurs.

Either way, Dallas and San Antonio will come out winners in this deal.

9. Phoenix Suns

Trade Assets: SF Josh Jackson, PF Marquese Chriss, C Tyson Chandler

Possibility: Likely

The Phoenix Suns have one of the best young rosters in the league even if the development of these players and their chemistry on the floor is taking quite some time. But, if they want to get top talent like Leonard, they’ll have to give up a couple of them. After all, the Suns still have one of the top picks in the draft, which could end up being DeAndre Ayton.

Josh Jackson has played well of late, showing why he was the number four pick in last summer’s draft. Then, there’s Marquese Chriss, one of the better young forwards in the game.

Tyson Chandler can still be one of the more intimidating presences in the league whenever he can play. The Spurs would be willing to make this trade even if it’s based on the potential of the youngsters.

If the Suns want to make a quick jump from the worst team in the league to a playoff contender, they can get Leonard and have him be the focal point of their rebuilding efforts. With Devin Booker and possibly Ayton on board, the Suns will be a dangerous team no one wants to see in the first round of the postseason.

8. Los Angeles Lakers

Trade Assets: PG Lonzo Ball, SF Brandon Ingram, C Ivica Zubac, C Thomas Bryant

Possibility: Likely

It’s hard to imagine the Los Angeles Lakers giving up so soon on last year’s number two pick, Lonzo Ball, but they didn’t expect this much drama from the Ball family either. If the Spurs can accept the Hollywood atmosphere that Ball brings, then they’ll have a new starting point guard starting next season.

Brandon Ingram is still developing but may have a breakout season with the Spurs under a new coach and system.

The Spurs will get two-fifths of their starting lineup next season from this deal. Ivica Zubac and Thomas Bryant are just there to make the numbers work but could receive some playing time, too.

For the Lakers, they move on from the Ball project and welcome new possibilities. Acquiring Leonard will help them in recruiting other All-Stars into the fold. It could help entice Paul George, LeBron James, DeMarcus Cousins, or any combination of these three to join their cast since they have the cap space to acquire two max contract players.

7. Washington Wizards

Trade Assets: SG Bradley Beal, 2018 first-round pick (projected #17)

Possibility: Likely

Bradley Beal is having a career year as the Washington Wizards’ hot-shooting guard has kept the boat afloat without John Wall for an extended period of time. But, he is far from the franchise player that Leonard is, so the 17th pick in the draft has to be a special player to bridge the gap between Beal and Leonard’s difference in value.

If the Wizards don’t go far in the playoffs and they decide to break up their one-two guard combo of Wall and Beal, getting Leonard would be an upgrade, especially on the defensive end.

The Spurs would have a terrific player with Beal to complement the low post presence of Aldridge, plus a draft pick that could be part of their rotation for years to come.

If there are no better trades on the table for the Spurs, this is one that they would and should consider highly.

6. Golden State Warriors

Trade Assets: SG Klay Thompson, PG Shaun Livingston, 2018 first-round pick (projected #28)

Additional Assets from Spurs: PG Patty Mills

Possibility: Likely

If the Golden State Warriors are dangerous now, they’ll be even better with this trade. Leonard has three-point shooting range even if he’s not as prolific as Klay Thompson. While both Leonard and Thompson are excellent defenders, the former has the ability to guard more positions.

They also swap point guards and the Spurs get an additional first-round pick.

San Antonio gets the sweet-shooting Thompson who could unleash the full potential of his scoring ability in the Spurs’ system. He’ll receive the bulk of the passes coming from Aldridge when he gets double-teamed. Thompson might even showcase a more well-rounded game now that he’s not limited to catch-and-shoot jumpers.

The Spurs would be happy to get a player of Thompson’s caliber, though there might be better deals ahead. This is a solid deal for them just in case the opportunities become scarce.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

Trade Assets: Cedi Osman, C Tristan Thompson, Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick (projected #7)

Possibility: Very High

Sam Amico of Amico Hoops said last year that the Spurs were interested in Cavs small forward Cedi Osman. After making him part of the rotation this year, Osman’s stock has gone up and the Spurs are probably going to request that any trade with them for Leonard should include the Turkish forward. Center-forward Tristan Thompson will have to be part of the deal to make the salaries work.

And then, of course, there’s the 2018 Brooklyn Nets first-round draft selection.

Depending on where the pick actually lands, the Cavs may or may not part with the pick. Should it land where it is currently projected at number 7, there’s a possibility that Cleveland will pull the trigger on this deal provided that they swap first-round picks.

Popovich would love to have Osman in his lineup along with either Trae Young, Wendell Carter, or Collin Sexton. They would also use Thompson to back up Aldridge or to play alongside him.

4. Minnesota Timberwolves

Trade Assets: Jimmy Butler, 2018 first-round draft pick (projected #24)

Possibility: Very High

Does Jimmy Butler’s value equal that of Kawhi Leonard’s? Most will say no, which is why the first-round pick will somewhat balance out the difference.

The Spurs will get a player who has similar skills to Leonard without the experience of carrying a team to a championship and leading a team deep in the playoffs. Very few players can approximate Leonard’s skills at the offensive and the defensive end, but Butler is quite close.

Leonard could be a difference-maker for the Timberwolves in a way that Butler isn’t. As quiet as he is, Leonard knows how to take over games and put his stamp on a contest.

Popovich could unlock another gear in Butler’s game that will allow him to move up to the upper echelon of the league’s best players. He has shown glimpses of greatness at times, scoring 42 points in one game and then just 1 point the next. He also scored 40 and then 3 points the following night. The Spurs can fix that and possibly turn him into a champion as well.

Of all the possible trades, this is one of the best ones for the Spurs.

3. Los Angeles Clippers

Trade Assets: DeAndre Jordan, 2018 first-round pick (projected #12)

Possibility: Very High

If the L.A. Clippers are willing to part ways with their big man, DeAndre Jordan, then the Spurs might listen to them as they can pair him with Aldridge in a devastating frontcourt combination. With the 12th pick, they can get a swingman to complement their deadly power forward-center combo.

Kentucky’s Kevin Knox or Michigan State’s Miles Bridges could be intriguing prospects for Popovich as they begin to rebuild their core of the future.

As for the Clippers, they get to accelerate their rebuilding program by getting a star player who’s an MVP and Defensive Player of the Year candidate all rolled into one. They still have another draft pick which is likely going to be at number 14, which they don’t need to give up to get Leonard from the Spurs.

Overall, both teams should be happy with what they’re getting from one another here.

2. Philadelphia 76ers

Trade Assets: PG Markelle Fultz, PG T.J. McConnell, SG Justin Anderson, SG Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, SG Furkan Korkmaz, 2018 first-round pick (projected #10)

Possibility: Very High

The Philadelphia 76ers don’t have a lot of players signed for next season, so the Spurs will have to absorb a number of them for a trade to work out.

Fultz is the key player in this smorgasbord package from the Sixers. If he reaches his potential, he may become one of the NBA’s premier point guards. The Spurs would also get the 10th pick of the draft that could give them another important piece in their semi-rebuilding efforts to get younger.

The Sixers, meanwhile, get one of the best defenders in the league and MVP candidate in Leonard to team up with their enviable young duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

It’s a high-risk trade for the Spurs, though, and the likelihood that they’ll accept this trade will depend largely on how highly they think of Fultz. They could demand that the Sixers add Dario Saric into the mix to make this trade work. However, Philly might push back and retract the number 10 pick from this trade and give them their 2018 second-round pick instead.

There are a lot of options for San Antonio as they could request multiple draft picks from the Sixers as well, giving them several young players to develop for the future.

Trade Assets: SF Jayson Tatum, PF Al Horford

Additional Asset from Spurs: C Pau Gasol

Possibility: Very High

A trade involving the Celtics and Spurs revolving around Jayson Tatum was suggested by Yahoo! Sports Insider Chris Mannix when he appeared in an episode of First Things First.

“Jayson Tatum is a transcendent offensive talent,” said Mannix. “Jayson Tatum at some point in his career is going to average 25-plus points in his career. He’s that good on the offensive end of the court. If Boston builds a package around Jayson Tatum, that might be the best deal San Antonio could hope to get.”

A package of Jayson Tatum and Al Horford would be an excellent deal for the Spurs that gives them a combination of youth and experience. Tatum has All-Star potential written all over him while Horford has been one of the steadiest players in the league over the past few years whose value goes beyond the box score. The Spurs would be happy to make this deal.

Aside from the talented Leonard, Gasol will take over Horford’s position as a veteran who will provide leadership and experience to a young Boston lineup.

Former Celtics player Tom Heinsohn doesn’t seem to be too fond of the idea of trading Tatum, however.

A trade with Boston appears to be the best option available for the Spurs. Will they bite? We’ll have to find out this summer!