By Dante Turo · 2 min read

When Triple H took control of WWE creative midway through the year, fans expected significant changes from the King of Kings. Fans were ecstatic to learn that the mastermind behind NXT would oversee the entire main roster.

Since Triple H took over, we’ve seen a decent amount of returns from wrestlers who previously got released. Many wrestlers we’ve seen come back were clearly fan favorites of Triple H. That’s why as soon as he gained control, he made sure to bring them back.

Out of all the returns, who had the best one and has performed the best since returning to WWE? I think the obvious answer is Bray Wyatt. The way the WWE built up his return with the QR codes and the mysterious “White Rabbit” references made his return even greater. Although he hasn’t had a match yet, and they’re still slowly building Wyatt’s story with Uncle Howdy, his presence has been felt, and big things are coming for Bray Wyatt.

Besides Wyatt, I think Karrion Kross had the best return alongside Scarlett. Kross had an incredible debut attacking Drew McIntyre and planting seeds for a future feud with the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Kross has kept relevant since his return and had a decent feud with McIntyre, and now it looks like he’ll be going after Rey Mysterio next. I’d like to see Kross in the world title picture, but as long as Reigns is still the Undisputed Universal Champion, it’s probably best that WWE waits until he drops at least one of the belts.

I also want to give flowers to Dakota Kai, who has been incredible since returning at SummerSlam. She has been a consistent part of Monday Night Raw and has put on banger after banger. She’s trustworthy and a phenomenal wrestler who should be a future world champion. Her work in Damage CTRL has been top-tier and has really stood out over the last few months. Dakota Kai was excellent in NXT, and she’s proving that she’s just as impressive on the main roster.

Who do you think has had the best return since Triple H took over? Not every return has been as memorable as Bray Wyatt’s or Dakota Kai’s, but it’s still great seeing old faces who were let go under Vince McMahon get a second chance under Triple H. Who do you think will return next?

