ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These are two teams that are spiraling and struggling to get wins. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Spurs prediction and pick.

The 76ers have been highly inconsistent this season and are headed toward a lost season. They have a 23-46 record and have lost five of their last six games. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George are the lethal big three who look great together, but staying healthy has been a struggle, highlighted by the fact that Embiid is out for the year, George is out for the rest of the year, and Maxey is out for this game. Quentin Grimes will be the difference.

The Spurs are 29-39 and 3-2 in their last five games. They grabbed De'Aaron Fox by the trade deadline, and he has even more pressure on him due to Victor Wembanyama's injury. However, with Fox out, this offense needs a boost from Chris Paul and Devin Vassell. They can grab this big win at home against a team struggling as much as the 76ers.

Here are the 76ers-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Spurs Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +200

San Antonio Spurs: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 235.5 (-108)

Under: 235.5 (-112)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Spurs

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers' defense has been solid at best and a bright spot at different points this season, but it has still struggled with consistency. They are 17th in points allowed, at 115.2 points per game, 30th in field goal defense, 48.8%, and 27th in three-point defense, 37.2% from behind the arc.

The 76ers have an excellent frontcourt when healthy, but it's a struggle without Embiid, and Andre Drummond is missing for this game. Kelly Oubre Jr. is the rebound leader in this game, with 6.1 per game. Adem Bona is also averaging 0.9 blocks per game. Their on-ball defense has been their strength. Seven different 76ers average at least one steal, with Grimes also being the best on-ball defender, leading the team with 1.6 steals per game.

This defense has been better than the offense, but the 76ers will face a big issue against some of the Spurs' talent in this game. The injuries for the 76ers might catch up to them in this game.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers' offense has had a rough season. They are 25th in scoring with 109.9 points per game, 22nd in field goal percentage at 45.5%, and 27th in three-point shooting at 34.6% from behind the arc.

Eight players on the 76ers have averaged over double digits in scoring, showcasing that despite their struggles, they have balance. Tyrese Maxey is the team's most consistent scorer and best player overall, but with him out, Quentin Grimes is the best player, averaging 21.8 points per game.

Embiid and George are out for the year, while Maxey is unavailable for this game. Grimes and the rest of the lineup have talent, but this will be a rough matchup against a solid Spurs defense.

The Spurs' offense has been highly inconsistent. They are 15th in scoring with 114.2 points per game, 15th in field goal percentage at 46.7%, and 18th in three-point percentage at 35.5% from behind the arc.

Seven different Spurs are averaging over double digits in scoring, showcasing their balance. With Wembanyama and Fox out, Vassell is the leading scorer for the Spurs, averaging 16 points per game. Then, the best passer on the team is Chris Paul, averaging 7.8 assists per game.

The Spurs' offense improved with Fox's addition, but things are much more complicated without Wembanyama and with him out now. Paul and Vassell are the biggest keys to this offense, and with those two injured, they should have an advantage on this side of the court.

The Spurs have a solid, at best, defense but the talent to be great. They are 23rd in points allowed at 116.5 points per game, 24th in field goal percentage allowed at 47.3% from the field, and 19th in three-point percentage allowed at 36.2% from behind the arc.

Without Wembanayama, Jeremy Sochan is the rebounding leader, and Bismack Biyombo leads the team in blocks, with 6.6 and 0.8 per game, respectively. The loss of De'Aaron Fox hurts this defense a lot, especially on the perimeter. Four players average at least one steal, and Paul leads by 1.3 per game.

The Spurs have a chance to be a great defensive team, but the pieces have been inconsistent. Wembanyama and Fox's outings also hurt this defense a lot. However, they have a good matchup against a decimated 76ers offense.

Final 76ers-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The 76ers are spiraling due to injuries and lineup issues across their roster. The Spurs are missing a few players but are still competing. Expect the Spurs to win and cover at home.

Final 76ers-Spurs Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs -6 (-110)