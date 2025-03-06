ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick as the UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev Prelims get underway with this next bout in the Welterweight (170) Division. Fortis MMA's Alex Morono will take on Brazil's Carlos Leal in a lopsided matchup on the betting lines. Check the UFC odds series for our Morono-Leal prediction and pick.

Alex Morono (24-11) has gone 13-8-0-1 since joining the UFC roster in 2016. Going 2-3 over his last five fights, he's lost back-to-back contests against Niko Price and Daniel Rodriguez heading into this one. He's bounced around weight classes and has faced a myriad of opponents, so he'll look to get back on track with a win. Morono stands 5-foot-11 with a 72-inch reach.

Carlos Leal (21-6) will be making his second walk to the UFC octagon following a unanimous decision loss to Rinat Fakhretdinov in his debut fight. A former prospect in PFL, LFA, and UAE Warriors, he'll look to notch a big win over a veteran fighter as the massive favorite in just his second fight. Leal stands 5-foot-11 with a 74-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 313 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 313 Odds: Alex Morono-Carlos Leal Odds

Alex Morono: +575

Carlos Leal: -850

Over 2.5 rounds: -115

Under 2.5 rounds: -115

Why Alex Morono Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Daniel Rodriguez – S DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 7 SUB

Alex Morono is coming into this bout follow a heartbreaking loss to Daniel Rodriguez in his most recent bout. After revitalizing his training camp and making wholesale lifestyle changes during his last camp, he came up short on the judges' scorecards due to his opponent landing the heavier shots. One thing that Morono will always have is his unwavering determination and will to keep moving forward even when he's down in the fight. Look for him to try and drag Leal into deep waters during just his second UFC appearance.

Alex Morono is also one of the more sound jiu jitsu practitioners in the division, but it's become clear over his last few fights that he reserves his grappling for only when he really needs it. During this fight, he should be much more aggressive in chasing the single-leg takedown as his opponent doesn't spend too much of his time down their. In terms of striking, head movement will be key for Morono's success as he'll need to move his head off the center line and offer awkward boxing looks from inside the pocket.

Why Carlos Leal Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Rinat Fakhretdinov – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 10 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Carlos Leal was fed to an absolute killer in Rinat Fakhretdinov for his UFC debut, but he can look back on the bout and be proud that he took an established UFC competitor to the final bell. While the decision didn't go his way, he managed to increase his stock by hanging during the striking exchanges and turning away many of his opponent's takedown attempts. With 10 knockouts on his record, Leal is a classically-trained kickboxer and will be looking to manage the distance during this fight.

Leal will be facing a similar opponent to Fakhretdinov in Morono from a wrestling standpoint. Morono could certainly watch the tape from Leal's last fight and know that a takedown each round will likely be enough to seal the victory, so Leal should look to do everything in his power to stop the takedown attempts. On the feet, he gives himself a chance to knock Morono out and put some damage on a chin that's seen its fair share of damage over the last few years.

Final Alex Morono-Carlos Leal Prediction & Pick

Seeing Carlos Leal come into this fight as such a big betting favorite following a debut loss could come as a surprise to some, but it's a testament of his lethal striking and ability to end the fight with one clean punch. While Alex Morono has seen his share of losing streaks inside the UFC, he's extremely determined and resilient when rebounding from losses, so expect to see a more polished version of him during this fight.

Still, Carlos Leal left some serious gaps in his game exposed during his last fight, so it'll be interesting to see how he cleans things up and returns a better version in this one.

With the experience of Alex Morono against some of the better welterweights in the UFC, I don't believe he should be this wide of an underdog given his toughness and attitude to keep moving forward. He seems to have his back against the wall during this one, so we'll play it safe and side with the veteran for the big betting value.

Final Alex Morono-Carlos Leal Prediction & Pick: Alex Morono (+575)