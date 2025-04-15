ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Angels hit the road to take on the Texas Rangers Tuesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Angels-Rangers Projected Starters

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Patrick Corbin

Yusei Kikuchi (0-2) with a 5.00 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 18.0 innings pitched, 8 walks, 16 strikeouts, .227 oBA

Last Start: at Tampa Bay Rays: Loss, 6.0 innings pitched, 6 hits, 4 runs, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts

Away Splits: All of his starts have been on the road.

Patrick Corbin is making his second start of the season.

Last Start: at Chicago Cubs: No Decision, 4.0 innings pitched, 5 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Rangers Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: +102

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Angels vs. Rangers

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network West, Rangers Sports Network

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels should be able to hit the ball. Patrick Corbin was knocked around a bit in his first start of the season, and that is nothing new for the left-hander. He has been very hittable for the last couple of years, and teams have been able to do a lot of damage because of that. In his first start this year, the Chicago Cubs were able to hit the ball hard and in the air while rarely whiffing against Corbin. Los Angeles should be able to have the same kind of success, which will help them win this game.

Kikuchi has not been great this season, but he has not been bad. The lefty comes into this game going six innings in each of his three starts. Two of his starts have been considered quality, as well. Now, the Angels have not been able to successfully back him up in the bullpen, but Kikuchi gives the team a decent chance to win. Texas is coming off a series in which they scored just six runs in three games, so the Angels should have plenty of confidence on the mound.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers should be able to get the bats hot in this game. Kikuchi, as mentioned, has not pitched bad, but he prone to some loud contact. He has allowed opponents to average over 90 mph exit velocity off him. Opponents also have a 14.0 barrel percentage, and a very low chase percentage. In fact, Kikuchi has allowed four home runs in his three starts, and at least one in all of them. The Rangers have a great chance to get their offense back on track Tuesday night.

Texas has been pretty good in relief this season. Their ERA is not the best, but they strikeout a lot of batters, and they know how to keep the team in the game. In fact, the Rangers are at the top of the MLB in saves. Along with that, Texas has a few pitchers in their bullpen that have been lights out. With a day of rest on Monday, the Rangers should be at full strength. That means pitchers like Chris Martin, Hoby Milner and Luke Jackson will be hot. If they get the ball with the lead, expect the Rangers to win.

Final Angels-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Over the years I have learned to not bet on Patrick Corbin. I will not start Tuesday night. The Angels moneyline is my pick.

Final Angels-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Angels ML (+102)