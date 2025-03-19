ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arkansas-Kansas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arkansas-Kansas.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are the No. 10 seed in the West Region. The Kansas Jayhawks are the No. 7 seed. They meet in Providence, likely to face Rick Pitino and St. John's in the second round of March Madness. The star power of the coaching matchups in this Providence subregional has created a major NCAA Tournament storyline. Now we get to see which coach will advance with his team in the bracket.

Arkansas was in huge trouble at the end of January. The Razorbacks were clearly not an NCAA Tournament-caliber team at that point in time. John Calipari was struggling to get the best out of his team. Everything changed when Cal and the Hogs went into Rupp Arena and beat Calipari's former employer, the Kentucky Wildcats. From that point onward, Arkansas got noticeably better. There were some stumbles late in the season, notably a blowout loss at South Carolina, but Arkansas recovered to win huge games at Vanderbilt and at home versus Mississippi State which lifted the Razorbacks into the field. Now Arkansas tries to win an NCAA Tournament game and create some bracket havoc in the West Region.

Kansas is in a rare place under coach Bill Self. For 20 years, Self has not only taken KU to the Big Dance, but has achieved at least a No. 4 seed. This is the first NCAA Tournament for Bill Self at Kansas in which his Jayhawks are seeded lower than No. 4. Kansas could play with a chip on its shoulder, but after an up-and-down season from this group, it's hard to know which KU team will show up.

Here are the Arkansas-Kansas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: Arkansas-Kansas Odds

Arkansas: +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +168

Kansas: -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 145.5 (-105)

Under: 145.5 (-115)

How to Watch Arkansas vs Kansas

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas gets Boogie Fland back for the NCAA Tournament. Having a core rotational player back in the lineup for March Madness should give this improving team one more boost. It's another injection of optimism for a team which was able to rescue its season midway through and find a way to crack the bracket on Selection Sunday. John Calipari struggled mightily through January, but he ultimately did find solutions for this team. Given that Calipari and the Hogs both have undeniable positive momentum at their back, they should at least be able to keep this game close if not win outright. The spread should probably be Kansas -2.5 and not 4.5. There is real value for the Hogs here.

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas has been hearing all week how washed the Jayhawks are and how underachieving this team has been. One would think the Jayhawks are going to come roaring out of the locker room with an inspired effort here. Consider how pumped up North Carolina was against San Diego State after hearing for days how much it did not belong in this tournament and how bad the Tar Heels were. One can readily imagine a similar response from a Kansas team which is ready to shove all that talk back into the ears of the mainstream media. Motivation will run strong for Kansas in this game, and that's probably why the spread is at 4.5. There is a legitimate line of thought that Kansas is not only going to win, but win big.

Final Arkansas-Kansas Prediction & Pick

Yes, Kansas could play great, but on balance, Arkansas has been a better team over the past month and is getting 4.5 points. That's just too good to pass up. Take the Hogs plus the points.

Final Arkansas-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Arkansas +4.5