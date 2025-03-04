ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The PGA Tour continues it's Florida swing as they head to Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. This post will continue our PGA Tour odds series as we hand out an Arnold Palmer Invitational prediction and pick.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is considered a signature event. This means all the top players will be teeing off, and the purse is $20 million. Last season, to nobodies surprise, Scottie Scheffler won the event. He shot 15-under par, and won by five strokes. He was followed by Wyndham Clark, Shane Lowry, and Will Zalatoris.

Bay Hill plays tough. Iron play is going to be the most important aspect of this event. Players that can not hit their irons with accuracy, or hit greens in regulation are going to struggle the most at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. With that said, as always, hitting fairways and putting well are also important.

Here are the Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds:

Scottie Scheffler: +320

Rory McIlroy: +750

Ludvig Aberg: +1600

Xander Schauffele: +1800

Collin Morikawa: +2200

Tommy Fleetwood: +2500

Justin Thomas: +2800

Hideki Matsuyama: +2800

Patrick Cantlay: +3000

Sungjae Im: +3900

Russell Henley: +4400

Shane Lowry: +4900

Will Zalatoris: +5000

Keegan Bradley: +5500

Sam Burns: +5500

Viktor Hovland: +5500

Maverick McNealy: +5500

Arnold Palmer Invitational Favorite Picks

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is going to be a favorite every week. He is the best golfer in the world. However, he has yet to win on tour this season, so he is not as dominant as he was last year. Still, this is an event he has had success at. The biggest problem with his game is his driver right now. He has not been very accurate, and that has hurt him. If he can be better off the tee, Scheffler will be able to win in back-to-back years.

Ludvig Aberg: Aberg has made all four of his cuts this season. Along with that, he won the Genesis Invitational. Aberg is very good with his putter, so he will shoot low if he gives himself birdie looks. Additionally, Aberg hit his irons much better at the Genesis. That is something he needs to continue this weekend. If he plays the way we all know he can, Aberg will finish at the top of the leaderboard.

Xander Schauffele: Schauffele played in the first event of the season. He finished T30 at the Sentry, but has not teed off since then. The 31-year-old was dealing with a wrist injury, so it will be interesting to see how that affects him. Still, when Schauffele is on, he is one of the best golfers in any event. If he is truly fully healed, he will have a solid finish.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Sleeper Picks

Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay is playing some very good golf this season. He has two top-10 finishes, and he is striking the ball well. On tour, Cantlay ranks second in greens in regulation, 30th in proximity, and second in birdie average. That type of ball striking from the fairways is going to be huge for him this weekend. If he continues to hit his irons well, expect to see him with a chance to win on Sunday.

Sam Burns: Burns is an underdog in this event. It is going to be tough for him to win, but he hits his irons extremely well. Burns is seventh in greens in regulation, and his approach shots are a thing of beauty sometimes. He has his own flaws, which is why his odds are high, but he has the talent to win. If he strikes it well, and hits his fairways, Burns will be able to win as a huge underdog.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very fun event, it always is. There are a lot of golfers I did not even mention that have a chance to win. I really like Patrick Cantlay, though. I am going to take him to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Prediction & Pick: Patrick Cantlay (+3000)