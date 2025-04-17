ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Athletics travel to Milwaukee to face the Brewers! These two teams are struggling with inconsistency. The Athletics and the Brewers are both playing well in this game. This is a big series for momentum for both teams. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Brewers prediction and pick.

Athletics-Brewers Projected Starters

J.T. Ginn vs. Freddy Peralta

J.T. Ginn (1-0) with a 1.69 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts through 5.1 innings.

Away Splits:

Freddy Perlat (1-1) with a 2.31 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on four hits with four walks and six strikeouts through 5.1 innings.

Home Splits: (0-0) 1.13 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Brewers Odds

Athletics: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +132

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 7.5 (-120)

Under: 7.5 (-102)

How to Watch Athletics vs. Brewers

Time: 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT

TV: MLB Network/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/NBC Sports California

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics struggled to a 69-93 record last season, but they are 8-10 this season. The Athletics struggled behind the plate last season, but they have jumped to the top half of the MLB this year on offense. The pitching has also struggled and has not seen much improvement to start the 2025 season. Brent Rooker, JJ Bleday, Tyler Soderstrom, Max Muncy, Jacob Wilson, Lawrence Butler, and Miguel Andujar have played well on an unimpressive offense to start the year. J.P. Sears, Jeffrey Springs, and Luis Severino have been solid on the mound. The Athletics seem better than last season, but they must maintain it.

J.T. Ginn is the starter for the athletics team in this game. He has a 1-0 record, a 1.69 ERA, and a 1.31 WHIP. In his one start this season, he has allowed one run on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Ginn has a lot of potential after that first start. This is a big game against one of the better offenses in the MLB, with the Brewers. If Ginn can play well, that would be huge, especially in Milwaukee.

The Athletics' offense has been one of the biggest stories in the MLB this year. They are ninth in batting average at .247 after finishing last season with a .233 average. Soderstrom, Butler, and Wilson have been the biggest standouts on this offense. Soderstrom leads in home runs with nine and in RBI with 18. Wilson leads in batting average at .338 and in total hits with 24. Then, Butler leads in OBP at .390. The Athletics have the offense to challenge Peralta on the mound for the Brewers. This is the biggest matchup in the game for either team.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers have been great this season and have a 93-69 record. They have a 10-9 record and have won two straight this season. Their offense has been okay after being a great unit last season. They were a great pitching staff last year, but have struggled in comparison this season. William Contreras, Rhys Hoskins, Sal Frelick, Brice Turang, Jackson Chourio, Joey Ortiz, and Christian Yelich have led the way for the Brewers behind the plate and are giant keys for the team this season. Freddy Peralta, Chad Patrick, Jose Quintana, and Quinn Priester played well despite some of the staff's issues. The Brewers have a lot of potential this season and can get a big win here.

The Brewers are starting Peralta. He has a 1-1 record, a 2.31 ERA, and a 0.90 WHIP. He has allowed six runs on 13 hits with eight walks and 28 strikeouts through 23.1 innings across four starts this year. He also has a K/BB ratio of 3.5. The Brewers have also gone 2-2 in his four starts. Peralta is the key for the Brewers and has been the best pitcher for them as their ace. This is a big matchup for Peralta against a red-hot offense, like the Athletics.

The Brewers' offense has been solid to start this season. At .235, the Brewers are 14th in team batting average after finishing last year with a .248 batting average. Sal Frelick, Jackson Chourio, and Brice Turang have been solid on this offense for the Brewers. Frelick leads in batting average at .318 and in OBP at .408. Chourio leads in home runs with five and in RBI with 17. Then, Turang leads in total hits with 24. This offense has a high ceiling, but has not hit it yet. This is a big matchup against Ginn because he has not proven much after only one start.

Final Athletics-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Athletics are covering and keeping this close. They have a solid offense, and I trust Ginn. The Brewers still win outright, but the Athletics cover.

Final Athletics-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Athletics +1.5 (-162)