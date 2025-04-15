ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-White Sox prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Athletics-White Sox.

The Chicago White Sox just won a series against the Boston Red Sox. It's a step in the right direction for a team which is still very likely to lose 100 games this season. Keep in mind that the White Sox could lose 20 fewer games than last season's team and would still lose more than 100 games. They lost 121 games in 2024. Significant improvement would still leave them as a team with a triple-digit number of losses. For Chicago, any series win is important. Any week in which this team can play .500 ball or close to it is a forward step.

The Athletics play in a loaded and difficult American League West, so as they begin this series against the White Sox, they know they need to make up ground. If they are going to make any sort of push for a playoff berth, or at least a winning overall record (82 or more wins), they have to win this series. They have to beat the teams they are supposed to beat a majority of the time.

Athletics-White Sox Projected Starters

Jeffrey Springs vs Sean Burke

Jeffrey Springs (2-1) was okay — not terrible, not great — in his last outing against the Padres. He got rocked for three runs in the first inning but then watched his team score six in the bottom of the first against Dylan Cease and San Diego. Once he got a lead, he settled down and pitched well. He protected the lead and enabled the A's to win the game. Now let's see if he can avoid early-inning trouble and give the A's a smooth ride against the White Sox.

Last Start: April 8 vs San Diego Padres — 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

Sean Burke (1-2) did not stay long in his last outing against the Cleveland Guardians. Four walks in three innings is not what any team needs from its starting pitcher. Burke's complete lack of control led to a high pitch count and a short day at the office. Chicago needs Burke to provide at least five innings if not six in this start. A weak bullpen cannot be exposed even more than it already has been this season.

Last Start: April 9 at Cleveland Guardians — 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 4 BB, 4 K

Here are the Athletics-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-White Sox Odds

Athletics: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -162

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Athletics vs White Sox

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports California (A's) | Chicago Sports Network (White Sox)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jeffrey Springs is a solid veteran pitcher. He should contain the White Sox's anemic lineup and put the A's in position to win. The Athletics are a better team than the White Sox. Whether you want to ascribe that to the A's being underrated or the White Sox being absolutely terrible, that's up to you. If you want to fade the White Sox more than you trust the A's, that's a perfectly valid reason to pick the Athletics in this game.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Sean Burke did not have good command against Cleveland, but he has shown potential as a pitcher. If he bounces back well in this game, the Sox can beat the A's in a low-scoring game. Think 3-2 or 4-3.

Final Athletics-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Jeffrey Springs is the better pitcher, the A's the better team. Just go with a simple A's moneyline play.

Final Athletics-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Athletics moneyline