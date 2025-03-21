ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Colorado Avalanche will battle the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. It will be a clash at Centre Bell as we continue our NHL odds series and make an Avalanche-Canadiens prediction and pick.

The Canadiens lead the head-to-head series 92-77. However, the Avs are 6-3-1 in the past 10 games against the Habs. The Avalanche are also 4-1 in the past five games at Centre Bell.

Here are the Avalanche-Canadiens NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Canadiens Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -184

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +152

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Avalanche vs Canadiens

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN+ and ALT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

Nathan MacKinnon was not happy after the loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and he felt that many things could have been better, especially since they played better than the Maple Leafs. In fact, they dominated the first period of that game but could not get much of anything past goalie Joseph Woll. But weird games like that happen, MacKinnon acknowledged, and the Avalanche will continue their Eastern Canadian road trip.

This Avalanche team has played well and will look to continue making strides as they inch closer to the playoffs. Of course, everything starts with MacKinnon as he continues to be one of the best players in the world. So far, MacKinnon has netted 28 goals and 77 assists and will likely break at least 110 points. Mackinnon has also helped others play better, and that includes Martin Necas, who has seven goals and 12 assists, including three powerplay markers, in 21 games with the Avalanche.

Cale Makar also remains one of the best defensemen in the world. Not only does he provide solid defense, with 107 blocked shots, but his offensive game is second to none. Makar has tallied 26 goals and 55 assists and is one of the most important pieces of this team. Artturi Lehkonen continues to develop and has 27 goals and 14 assists this season.

This offense remains elite, ranking fourth in goals, fifth in assists, seventh in shooting percentage, and 10th on the powerplay. Look for MacKinnon, Makar, and friends to find ways to put shots on goal and get some pucks into the net.

Mackenzie Blackwood likely starts for the Avalanche and comes in with a record of 18-8-3 with a 2.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .919. He plays behind a defense that is 12th in goals against and 15th on the penalty kill.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if they can convert on their shooting chances and avoid a hot goalie. Then, they must defend their crease and not let the young Montreal stars get solid chances.

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canadiens believe they can make the playoffs, and so far, they have done a lot to prove that point. Yet, with 14 games left to play, there is still work to do, and the Habs cannot let their foot off the gas. That was not the case in the last game against the New York Islanders, as they lost to a team that was actively chasing them in the wildcard race. Their offense certainly has played better.

Nick Suzuki leads the way with 21 goals and 50 assists, including four powerplay markers. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield has netted 33 goals and 28 assists, including 10 powerplay tallies. Lane Hutson has emerged this season with five goals and 48 assists. Juraj Slafkovsky has added 14 goals and 27 assists, including three powerplay snipes.

This offense has improved dramatically, ranking 17th in goals, 16th in assists, fifth in shooting percentage, and 21st on the powerplay. But they must retain that consistency, especially against a team that is very good at limiting offenses.

Sam Montembeault will likely start in the net and is 25-21-5 with a 2.86 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900. He plays behind a defense that is 23rd in goals against. However, they have been solid at killing penalties, ranking 12th on the penalty kill.

The Canadiens will cover the spread if they can retain possession of the puck and exert more offense at the net. Then, they must not let MacKinnon make magic on the ice.

Final Avalanche-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche are 31-39 against the spread, while the Canadiens are 40-28 against the spread. Additionally, the Avs are 15-20 against the spread on the road, while the Habs are 19-15 against the spread at home. The Avalanche are 35-34-1 against the over/under, while the Canadiens are 34-31-1 against the over/under.

The Avalanche are still a great team. But they have not been blowing teams out of the water. Plus, the Habs are going to be more desperate. I think this gives them an advantage. The Canadiens cover at home.

Final Avalanche-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Canadiens +1.5 (-164)