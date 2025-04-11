ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Colorado Avalanche will battle the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at Crypto. It will be a potential playoff preview as we continue our NHL odds series and make an Avalanche-Kings prediction and pick.

The Kings lead the head-to-head series 76-72-4. Ultimately, the Avs and Kings have split the last 10 games. So far, the Avalanche has won both games this season, beating the Kings twice at Ball Arena.

Here are the Avalanche-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Kings Odds

Colorado Avalanche: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +120

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How To Watch Avalanche vs Kings

Time: 4 PM ET/1 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, ALT, and FanDuel Sports West

TV: ESPN+, ALT, and FanDuel Sports West

Why the Avalanche Will Cover the Spread/Win

Nathan MacKinnon likely won't play in this game as he deals with various ailments. Ultimately, the world saw what the Avalanche looked like without MacKinnon, as they dropped a 4-1 decision to the Vancouver Canucks at home. With the Avalanche already set for a first-round matchup against the Dallas Stars, the Avs may rest others who are dealing with injuries. Yet, there may be some good news, as Gabriel Landeskog may return soon. But for now, the Avalanche must play the Kings with a slightly shorthanded roster.

With MacKinnon out, Cale Makar is the leading scorer for the Avalanche, with 30 goals and 62 assists. He must do more to help make this offense go. Artturi Lehkonen is also solid, with 27 goals and 17 assists. Likewise, the Avalanche will want something from Martin Necas, who has combined for 27 goals and 54 assists with the Carolina Hurricanes and Avalanche. Defenseman Devon Towes will also look to provide some offense.

The offense has been great all season, ranking fifth in goals and assists. Additionally, they are 10th in shooting percentage and eighth on the power play.

Mackenzie Blackwood has been the primary goalie for the Avalanche, going 22-11-3 with a 2.25 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915. He will play behind a defense that is 11th in goals against and 14th on the penalty kill.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if they can get some production from the top two lines, with Necas contributing. Then, their defense must cut down the chances for the Kings and not allow them to fire shots openly.

Why the Kings Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings are a Stanley Cup contender, starting to gel at the right time. After pummeling the Anaheim Ducks for five goals, the Kings look to do even more. A win here can clinch them home-ice advantage for the first round, which will be critical for them if they are playing the Edmonton Oilers (again).

Adrian Kempe has been great, raking 33 goals and 34 assists, including seven snipes on the power play. Likewise, Anze Kopitar has remained stellar, garnering 20 goals and 44 assists, including four conversions on the power play. Kevin Fiala has also been solid, tallying 32 goals and 22 assists, including 12 power-play markers. Meanwhile, Quinton Byfield has been on fire lately, getting a goal in consecutive games to put himself at 21 goals and 29 assists.

The offense is 11th in goals and 19th in assists. Furthermore, they are 16th in shooting percentage. But the Kings have struggled on the power play, ranking just 28th on the extra-man attack.

The Kings certainly are elite at preventing goals on the 5-on-5. Darcy Kuemper has been elite, going 29-11-7 with a 2.01 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922. He will play behind a defense that is 17th in goals against and fifth on the penalty kill.

The Kings will cover the spread if their offense gets hot again and capitalizes on their opportunities. Then, their defense must continue to contain the opposition on the 5-on-5 attack while not allowing the Avalanche to get extra chances at the net.

Final Avalanche-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche is 34-46 against the spread, while the Kings are 41-37. Also, the Avs are 16-23 against the spread on the road, while the Kings are 22-17 against the spread at home. The Avalanche is 39-40-1 against the over/under, while the Kings are 30-45-3 against the over/under.

The Avalanche is a great team and will be a Stanley Cup contender. Yet, they look average without MacKinnon. I think that will hinder them as they attempt to go into Crypto and try to sustain the momentum while also realizing they have nothing to play for. The Kings still do. Because of that, I believe the Kings will tee off on the Avalanche and continue their hot goal-scoring from Thursday night. The Kings cover the spread at home.

Final Avalanche-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings -1.5 (+172)