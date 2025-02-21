ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Colorado Avalanche will face the Nashville Predators on Saturday. It will be a battle at Bridgestone Arena, and we are sharing our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Predators prediction and pick.

The Predators lead the head-to-head series 53-46-5-1. Yet, the Avs are 7-3 over the past 10 games against the Preds. The Avalanche are 3-2 over the past five games at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators started the season with a 5-2 win over the Avalanche on November 2. Then, the Avs returned the favor with a 3-2 win at Ball Arena. The Avalanche added another win, beating the Predators 5-2 on December 14.

Here are the Avalanche-Predators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Predators Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+186)

Moneyline: -134

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-235)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Avalanche vs Predators

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Avalanche steamrolled the Predators in their last showdown, but it did not start that way. Ultimately, it was a scoreless first period before anyone did anything.

Ross Colton got the scoring going to make it 1-0. Then, Nathan MacKinnon expressed his amazing skills to make it 2-0. Artturi Lehkonen made it 3-0 in the third period. After allowing the Predators to score two goals, the Avs put it away with empty-net goals by MacKinnon and Lehkonnen.

The Avalanche fired 33 shots on goal, persevered despite going 0 for 2 on the powerplay, and won this game despite winning just 41 percent of the faceoffs. Overall, this offense packed a lot of punch and did everything it could to generate goals. MacKinnon was the guy that started the scoring and his ability to finish things off helped the Avs cover the spread in this game, while winning.

MacKenzie Blackwood made 33 saves and allowed two goals against his former team. Furthermore, his defense in front of him played well, killing off the only penalty and blocking 16 shots.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if MacKinnon continues to play at an elite level and Cale Makar orchestrates some scoring chances. Then, they must continue to defend the net and not allow the Predators to get some easy scoring chances.

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predators are a bad team. Unfortunately, after being one of the most hyped teams in the NHL before the season began, the Predators may be sellers at the trade deadline as they attempt to rebuild themselves for a better shot at the playoffs next season. While they had a slow start to the season, which ultimately doomed them, the Predators easily defeated the Avalanche in their first matchup in November.

The tight defense kept this game scoreless in the first period, as no one could break through. Then, they allowed Makar to score a goal to put the Predators in a hole. But the Predators got goals from Steven Stamkos and Sissons in the second period. Roman Josi converted a powerplay goal to give the Predators a 3-1 lead. Then, they allowed MacKinnon to make it 3-2. The Predators did not wilt under pressure, getting the final two goals to win this game.

The Predators had all the offense in that game, with Stamkos and Josi both contributing. Ultimately, it's been an issue all season for the Predators, with inconsistency ruining their chances most of the time.

Jusse Saros made 28 saves while allowing just two goals. While the season has been a struggle for the Predators on defense for the majority of the season, this game was one of the exceptions as they did not allow the Avalanche to punch too many goals in. It also helped that Saros played out of his mind and did not allow Colorado to get too many good opportunities.

The Predators will cover the spread if the offense can get some scoring early. Then, the defense must play better and not allow MacKinnon and Makar to get easy scoring chances in front of the net.

Final Avalanche-Predators Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche are 10-18 against the spread, while the Predators are 21-33 against the spread. Moreover, the Avs are 13-16 against the spread on the road, while the Preds are 11-15 against the spread. The Avalanche are 29-27-1 against the over/under, while the Predators are 24-29-1 against the over/under.

The Avalanche have been good this season, with some small hiccups. However, they also have struggled at the strangest times. The Avalanche are 1-2 against the spread against the Predators this season. I think that trend will continue as the Predators play well enough at home and make this a tight game against the Avalanche.

Final Avalanche-Predators Prediction & Pick: Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-235)