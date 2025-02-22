ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between Baylor and Colorado. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Baylor-Colorado prediction and pick.

Saturday's matchup between Baylor (16-10, 8-7 Big 12) and Colorado (10-16, 1-14 Big 12) at the CU Events Center promises to be an intriguing contest. The Bears, looking to snap a three-game road losing streak, bring a potent offense averaging 78.7 points per game. Led by Norchad Omier's double-double prowess (15.3 points, 10.3 rebounds), Baylor's rebounding edge could be crucial. Colorado, despite struggling in conference play, has shown resilience at home with a 9-6 record. The Buffaloes will rely on Bangot Dak, coming off a 20-point performance against Iowa State7. With Baylor's perimeter shooting (8.7 threes per game) against Colorado's defense, this game could come down to three-point efficiency.

Here are the Baylor-Colorado College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Baylor-Colorado Odds

Baylor: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Colorado: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 141.5 (-115)

Under: 141.5 (-105)

How to Watch Baylor vs. Colorado

Time: 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Baylor Bears are poised to secure a victory against the struggling Colorado Buffaloes in their upcoming matchup at the CU Events Center. Baylor's offensive prowess, averaging 74.3 points per game over their last 10 contests, gives them a significant edge over Colorado's lackluster defense, which has allowed opponents to score 73.6 points per game during the same period. The Bears' perimeter shooting, averaging 8.7 made three-pointers per game, outpaces Colorado's defensive average by 0.9, providing them with a crucial advantage from beyond the arc. Furthermore, Baylor's rebounding superiority, led by Norchad Omier's impressive 10.3 rebounds per game, will likely dominate the glass against a Colorado team averaging only 28.0 rebounds in their last 10 games.

Baylor's dynamic duo of Norchad Omier (15.7 points, 10.3 rebounds) and VJ Edgecombe (averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games) presents a formidable challenge for Colorado's defense. The Bears' balanced attack, featuring multiple players contributing significantly, will stretch Colorado's defensive resources thin. Additionally, Baylor's experience in tight conference matchups, with an 8-7 record against Big 12 opponents, contrasts sharply with Colorado's dismal 1-15 conference record. While the Buffaloes have shown some resilience at home (9-6), Baylor's overall superior performance metrics and recent form suggest they have the tools to overcome Colorado's home-court advantage and secure a crucial road win in this Big 12 showdown.

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Colorado Buffaloes are primed for an upset victory against the Baylor Bears in their upcoming clash at the CU Events Center. Despite their struggles this season, Colorado has shown resilience at home with a 9-6 record, creating a formidable atmosphere for visiting teams. The Buffaloes are riding a wave of momentum after snapping their 13-game losing streak with a convincing 76-63 win over UCF, demonstrating their ability to compete at a high level. This newfound confidence, coupled with the home-court advantage, could prove decisive against a Baylor team that has been inconsistent on the road.

Colorado's recent performance suggests they're hitting their stride at the right time. Andrej Jakimovski's emergence as a scoring threat, evidenced by his 15-point outing against UCF, provides a much-needed offensive spark. The Buffaloes' dominance on the glass, grabbing a season-high 52 rebounds in their last game, could be a game-changer against Baylor. Additionally, Colorado's improved defensive effort, holding UCF to just 34.4% shooting, indicates they have the capability to contain Baylor's offensive threats. With Bangot Dak coming off a 20-point performance and Julian Hammond III's consistent three-point shooting (38.9% from beyond the arc), Colorado has the firepower to keep pace with Baylor's offense. If the Buffaloes can maintain their rebounding advantage and continue their defensive intensity, they have a strong chance of securing a statement win against the Bears.

Final Baylor-Colorado Prediction & Pick

In a compelling Big 12 matchup, the Baylor Bears will face off against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Despite Colorado's recent victory over UCF, Baylor's overall consistency and offensive firepower give them the edge in this contest. Expect Baylor's dynamic duo of Norchad Omier and VJ Edgecombe to lead the charge, challenging Colorado's improving defense. The Bears' superior three-point shooting and rebounding prowess should prove decisive, even on the road. While Colorado's home-court advantage and recent momentum could keep the game close early on, Baylor's depth and experience in tight conference battles will likely shine through in the second half. Look for the Bears to pull away late, capitalizing on their offensive efficiency and Colorado's potential fatigue. The Bears secure a crucial road win, cover the spread, and bolster their conference standing and NCAA tournament hopes.

Final Baylor-Colorado Prediction & Pick: Baylor -6.5 (-110), Over 141.5 (-115)