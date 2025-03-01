ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a round of 16 fixture as Benfica faces Barcelona. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Benfica-Barcelona prediction and pick.

Benfica went 4-1-3 in the league phase of the UCL. That placed them in 16th place in the UCL, moving them to the first-round fixture with Monaco. Benfica took a 1-0 victory in the first leg of their game with Monaco. In the second leg, it was a back-and-forth fixture but would end up being a 3-3 game, allowing Benfica to move on by a 4-3 aggregate.

Meanwhile, Barcelona went 6-1-1 in the league phase. That would place them in second place in the UCL, and would give them a bye into the round of 16.

These two teams faced each other in the league phase of UCL play. In that game, Benfica would put up four goals, but yet still fall 5-4 against Barcelona.

Here are the Benfica-Barcelona Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Benfica-Barcelona Odds

Benfica: +250

Barcelona: -110

Draw: +300

Over 3.5 goals: +108

Under 3.5 goals: -130

How to Watch Benfica vs. Barcelona

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs.

Why Benfica Will Win

Benfica has scored well overall, scoring in 36 of 40 total fixtures this year. They have scored 93 goals, good for 2.33 goals per game. Benfica has scored 20 goals over their ten fixtures so far, scoring in eight of the ten games in UCL play. They have been solid at home as well. They have scored in four of five games in UCL play at home while scoring 12 goals over the five games, good for 2.4 goals per game at home in UCL play.

Vangelis Pavlidis has led the way in UCL play for Benfica. He has seven goals with two assists so far in UCL play, while he has eight goals and four assists in domestic play. Meanwhile, Kerem Akturkoglu has been solid in UCL play. He has four goals so far in UCL play, while he has six goals and six assists so far in domestic play. Orkun Kokcu has also been solid in UCL play, scoring four goals in UCL play while having four goals and four assists in domestic league play.

Benfica has been solid on defense this year in UCL play. They have allowed 13 goals over the ten fixtures, allowing 1.3 goals per game in UCL play. Still, the defense has been hit-and-miss. While they have four clean sheets, they also have two games giving up three or more goals. At home, they have allowed 11 goals over the five games.

Why Barcelona Will Win

Barcelona has scored very well this year. They have scored in 37 of 39 games so far this year, scoring 3.08 goals per game and scoring 120 goals over 39 games. They have also scored 28 goals in the eight UCL games so far. That is good for 3.5 goals per game so far in UCL play. Further, they have scored in every game in UCL play, including all four games on the road. They have scored 14 goals in the four games on the road so far, good for 3.5 goals per game.

Robert Lewandowski has led the way for Barcelona. He has scored 20 goals and two assists in La Liga play, while he has nine goals in UCL play. He is joined by Raphinha. Raphinha has scored eight times with four assists in UCL play, while he has scored 13 goals with seven assists in domestic league play. Finally, Lamine Yamal has been great, with five goals and 11 assists in La Liga play, but has two goals and two assists in UCL play.

Barcelona has been solid on defense so far in UCL play. They have allowed 13 goals in UCL play so far, good for just 1.63 per game. They have not been quite as good on defense on the road so far in UCL play. They have allowed ten goals in the four games on the road in UCL play, good for 2.5 goals per game.

Final Benfica-Barcelona Prediction & Pick

Benfica has been up and down in UCL play. They are 5-2-3 overall in UCL play and have had games scoring plenty of goals. They have scored three or more goals four times so far in UCL play. Still, they have given up three or more goals three times as well. Meanwhile, Barcelona has gone 6-1-1, but also has had some hit-and-miss performances. They have scored three or more goals in six games but also allowed three or more goals three times. The first game between these two teams saw nine goals, including four in the first half. Benfica had a 3-1 first-half lead in that game. They may not have the same lead in this one, but there will be plenty of goals.

Final Benfica-Barcelona Prediction & Pick: Over 3.5 (+108)