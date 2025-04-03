ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Alex Ovechkin continues his chase for the goals record as the Washington Capitals host the Chicago Blackhawks. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Capitals prediction and pick.

The Blackhawks enter the game at 21-44-10, sitting in last in the Central Division. The Blackhawks have been eliminated from playoff contention. In their last game, the Blackhawks played the Colorado Avalanche. Ilya Mikheyev scored in the first period to give the Blackhawks the lead. They would add to the lead on a Connor Murphy goal in the second period. Still, Cale Makar and Marin Necas scored in the third period to tie the game. This would lead to overtime and a shootout, where the Avalanche would take the win.

Meanwhile the Capitals are 48-18-9 on the year, which places them in first place in the Eastern Conference. Last time out, they faced the Carolina Hurricanes. Sean Walker, Jackson Blake, and Seth Jarvis would all score in the first period to give the Hurricanes a 3-0 lead. Logan Stankoven would make it 4-0 before Alex Ovechkin scored his 892nd career goal. Still, the Hurricanes would add another goal in the third period, on their way to a 5-1 victory over the Capitals.

Here are the Blackhawks-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Capitals Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: +315

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: -410

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Blackhawks vs Capitals

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NHL Network

Why the Blackhawks Will Cover the Spread/Win

Connor Bedard leads the top line for the Blackhawks this year. He it tied for the team lead in points this year, coming into the game with 20 goals and 39 assists on the year, good for 59 total points. He is joined on the top line by Ryan Donato, who leads the team in goals this year and is tied in points. Donato has 29 goals and 30 assists this year, good for 59 points. The line is rounded out by Ilya Mikheyev. Mikheyev has scored 18 goals and 14 assists on the year.

Meanwhile, Teuvo Teravaninen is third on the team in points this year, playing from the second line this year. He comes in with 15 goals and a team-leading 41 assists this year, good for his 56 points. He is joined on the line by Tyler Bertuzzi. Bertuzzi is fourth on the team in points, scoring 20 goals with 21 assists this year. Finally, Nick Foligno has been solid from the third line. He has scored 12 goals and 18 assists this year.

Spencer Knight is expected to be in goal for Chicago in this game. He is 15-14-2 on the year with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. He is 3-6-1 as a member of the Blackhawks but last time out gave up two goals on 31 shots but took the loss.

Why the Capitals Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Capitals is led by Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin leads the team in goals coming in with 39 goals and 27 assists this year, sitting second on the team in points this year. Ovechkin has 11 goals and seven assists this year on the power play. Dylan Strome joins Ovechkin on the top line. Strome leads the team in assists and points, coming in with 24 goals and 49 assists. He also has six goals and 23 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Aliaksei Protas. Protas is second on the team in points this year. He comes into the game with 30 goals and 36 assists, good for 66 points.

The second line is led by Pierre-Luc Dubois and Tom Wilson. Dubois is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 19 goals and 44 assists this year, good for 63 points. Wilson comes into the game with 32 goals and 29 assists, sitting fifth on the team in points this year. The line is rounded out by Connor McMichael. McMichael comes in with 25 goals and 29 assists this year, sitting sixth on the team in points this year.

Charlie Lindgren is expected to be in goal for the Capitals in this one. He is 17-12-3 on the year with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. He is 2-3-0 in his last five starts but has given up three or fewer goals in all five of them.

Final Blackhawks-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The Capitals come in favored in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Blackhawks have struggled on defense overall. They are 31st in the NHL in goals-against per game this year. Further, they have lost 11 of 12 games, giving up 51 goals in those 12 games. Meanwhile, the Capitals come in scoring 3.60 goals per game this year. Take the Capitals in this one.

Final Blackhawks-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Capitals -1.5 (-154)