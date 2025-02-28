ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Blackhawks will continue their west-coast road trip on Saturday when they face the Anaheim Ducks in Orange County. It will be a clash at Honda Center as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Blackhawks-Ducks prediction and pick.

The Ducks lead the head-to-head series, winning 57 wins, while the Hawks have won 54, with the other five resulting in a tie. But the Hawks are 4-2 over the past six games, including a 4-2 win at the Honda Center earlier this season, while the Ducks took down the Hawks 3-2 at the United Center a few weeks later.

Here are the Blackhawks-Ducks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Ducks Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +130

Anaheim Ducks: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 5.5 (-138)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How To Watch Blackhawks vs Ducks

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, KCOP, Victory +, and Chicago Sports Net

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Things are getting testy in Chicago. Seth Jones recently blasted his team for their poor performance against the Utah Hockey Team. Unfortunately, he is not the only one; Teuvo Teravainen also voiced his concerns about the team's lack of progress. This is not going well in Chicago, as the progress has not shown yet. But the Hawks have beaten the Ducks this season and showed they could do it at the Honda Center.

When the Hawks won that game, they started it by taking a 1-0 lead thanks to Isaak Phillips before Teravainen added one to make it 2-0. Then, Jones added a powerplay goal to make it 3-0. When the veterans are getting good chances, it shows, as these two put the Blackhawks up in a large lead. After allowing Brock McGinn to score, the Blackhawks responded with a goal from Ryan Donato. Even a powerplay goal by Mason McTavish did not hurt the Hawks, as they maintained the lead and won this game.

The Blackhawks finished with 29 shots on goal and won 49 percent of the faceoffs. Furthermore, they also went 2 for 2 on the powerplay, which has been a strength all season for the Hawks.

Anders Soderblom had one of his best games this season, making 38 saves and allowing just two goals to cross. Additionally, the Hawks went 4 of 5 on the penalty kill. The defense leveled nine hits and blocked 26 shots to win this game.

The Blackhawks will cover the spread if the veterans can spring to life and give themselves the best chance to win while also giving the puck to Connor Bedard to create some magic. Then, they must defend the crease and not allow the Ducks to fly.

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Ducks are having an interesting week. First, they lost Trevor Zegras to a suspension after he delivered a violent hit to Michael Rasmussen. Then, they blew a 2-0 lead to the Buffalo Sabres for the second time this season to lose 3-2. Finally, they rallied from a 2-0 deficit against the Vancouver Canucks to defeat them 5-2 and put themselves just six points behind them for the final wildcard playoff spot. There is still work to do, and for the Ducks to have a chance at the playoffs, they must beat the Hawks.

It did not start off so well in their win over the Hawks, as they allowed Jason Dickinson to score to make it 1-0 Blackhawks. Then, the Ducks tied it thanks to a goal by Pavel Mintyukov. The Ducks then heard the dreaded “Chelsea Dagger” song as they let Dickinson burn them again to make it 2-1. But Alex Killorn tied it, and Leo Carlsson followed with the go-ahead goal.

The Ducks fired 24 shots on the net and also won just 47 percent of the faceoffs. Furthermore, they went 0 for 2 on the powerplay. Anaheim must do more to secure the victory this time.

Lukas Dostal was efficient, making 18 saves and allowing two goals. The defense killed the only penalty they accrued. Likewise, the Ducks had 27 hits and blocked 14 shots.

The Ducks will cover the spread if the offense can get some opportunities by playing a rush style that pushes the puck past the blue line. Then, the defense must not take breaks and get in front of the puck.

Final Blackhawks-Ducks Prediction & Pick

The Blackhawks are 31-27 against the spread, while the Ducks are 39-18 against the spread. Moreover, the Hawks are 15-14 against the spread on the road, while the Ducks are 18-9 against the spread at home. The Blackhawks are 27-26-5 against the over/under, while the Ducks are 19-36-2 against the over/under.

The Blackhawks are in turmoil, while the Ducks actually have a chance at a playoff spot if they can string some wins together. I think the Ducks do enough to win this and cover the spread, staying hot at home.

Final Blackhawks-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Ducks -1.5 (+152)