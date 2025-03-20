ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will face the Pittsburgh Penguins for a showdown at PPG Paints Arena. It will be a Metropolitan Division clash as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Blue Jackets-Penguins prediction and pick.

The Penguins have historically dominated this series, going 46-17-4 against the Blue Jackets. Also, they are 7-3 in the past 10 games against the Blue Jackets, including 4-1 in the past five games at PPG Paints Arena. But the Blue Jackets have won both games this season, first routing the Penguins 6-2 on November 15, 2024, at Nationwide Arena before edging them out 4-3 in a shootout win on January 7, 2025, at PPG Paints Arena.

Here are the Blue Jackets-Penguins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Penguins Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-235)

Moneyline: +108

Pittsburgh Penguins: -1.5 (+186)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Blue Jackets vs Penguins

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NHL Network, Sportsnet Pittsburgh, and Fanduel Sports Ohio

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets like their chances of making the playoffs as they come into this game. However, they still have work to do as they come into this game trailing the Montreal Canadiens (at press time) by three points for the last and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Jackets must replicate their play from the last two games against the Penguins. Moreover, they must find some momentum and do what they did against the Penguins the last time around.

That game started strongly after Dmitri Voronkov converted a powerplay tally to go up 1-0 after the first period. Unfortunately, that did not stand for long as they allowed Michael Bunting to connect on a powerplay goal to tie the game. Things unraveled in the third period when the Blue Jackets allowed Rikard Rakell to score twice to put the Penguins up 3-1. Yet, the Blue Jackets persevered as they got another goal from Voronkov and then a powerplay conversion from Adam Fantilli. The game went to overtime, and no one was able to convert. Then, the Jackets took care of business in the shootout.

The Blue Jackets fired 29 shots at the net. Likewise, they won 51 percent of their faceoffs and finished 2 for 2 on the powerplay. Their ability to convert with the extra man paid huge dividends.

Elvis Merzlikins had 20 saves while allowing three goals. No, it was not the best performance, but he did enough, especially in the shootout, to preserve the win. The Blue Jackets allowed a goal on their only penalty kill while leveling just 10 hits and blocking 22 shots.

The Blue Jackets will cover the spread if they can find their feet early and get some momentum. Then, they must contain one of the greatest hockey players in the world as he attempts to find his teammates for open shots.

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sidney Crosby just set another milestone and continues to perform at an incredibly high level in his illustrious career. Substantially, he remains an elite player, even on a team that is disappointing by miles.

Crosby played some small factor in the last battle with the Blue Jackets. Initially, the Jackets trailed 1-0 before scoring three straight goals. It would not hold, as the Jackets blew a 3-1 third-period lead. They failed to win it in the shootout. Crosby finished with two assists, while Rakell had two goals. Meanwhile, Erik Karlsson had two assists, while Bunting had a goal.

The Penguins fired 23 shots at the net while winning 49 percent of their faceoffs. Likewise, they went 1 for 1 on the powerplay and showcased their ability.

Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots while allowing three goals. Unfortunately, he could not hold serve in the shootout. The Penguins failed to kill either of their two penalties, which eventually led to their demise. The defense laid out 16 hits and blocked 11 shots.

The Penguins will cover the spread if Crosby can continue generating chances for his teammates. Then, Jarry must play well, and the defense must play better in front of him.

Final Blue Jackets-Penguins Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jackets are 40-27 against the spread, while the Penguins are 35-35. Additionally, the Jackets are 16-18 against the spread on the road, while the Pens are 17-19 against the spread at home. The Blue Jackets are 28-38-1 against the over/under, while the Penguins are 37-32-1 against the over/under.

The Blue Jackets are desperate to make the playoffs. Therefore, I think they will find a way to get another win in Pittsburgh. But I think the Blue Jackets will cover the spread on the road.

Final Blue Jackets-Penguins Prediction & Pick: Blue Jackets +1.5 (-235)