It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Mets prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Blue Jays-Mets.

The New York Mets started their home schedule on Friday with a bang. They scored a decisive win over the Toronto Blue Jays, with starting pitcher Tylor Megill giving the Mets a strong start. Pete Alonso hit an early two-run homer. Juan Soto delivered an RBI double in his first home game as a Met. Everything came together the way the team hoped it would. The Mets started their season with a long road trip to Houston and Miami. They weren't great but did not implode, either. Now that they will be home for several games, they have a chance to stack wins and create a much better start to the season than what they delivered last year, when they were in real trouble in late May before they sorted things out and played consistently strong baseball in the summer and the second half of the season.

The Mets know they will have a battle on their hands in the National League East with the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday and look like a team which will fight the Mets every step of the way in the 2025 regular season. The Mets know they need to establish a good and consistent pace. The Phillies are unlikely to give them a large margin for error.

Blue Jays-Mets Projected Starters

Chris Bassitt vs Griffin Canning

Chris Bassitt (1-0) was very good in his first start of 2025. He did scatter several hits, and he will need to reduce traffic on the bases, but he was tremendous at pitching with runners in scoring position. The Baltimore Orioles could not get to him in big moments. Bassitt has room to grow, but he showed his competitive qualities in his 2025 debut. Now let's see if he can go on the road and back up his first start with a similarly solid second outing.

Last Start: March 30 vs Baltimore Orioles — 6 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 7 K

Griffin Canning (0-1) was solid in his Mets debut. He came from the Angels, where he showed flashes of potential but was inconsistent. If Canning gives the Mets anything appreciably close to what he gave New York in his first start, the Mets will be happy. Canning doesn't have to dominate games; he has to keep the Mets in games. That's what he did in his first go-round.

Last Start: March 29 at Houston Astros — 5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

Here are the Blue Jays-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Mets Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: +106

New York Mets: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: -124

Over: 7.5 (-112)

Under: 7.5 (-108)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs Mets

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

TV: Sportsnet (Blue Jays) | SNY (Mets)

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chris Bassitt is a smart veteran starting pitcher. He can get 15 to 18 outs and put the Jays in position to win. He is a better pitcher than Griffin Canning. The Jays can and should get to him for several runs in this game. That should be enough to help Toronto win and cover.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are a better team than the Blue Jays and have momentum after their strong Friday win. The top five of the Mets' batting order — Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Mark Vientos, and Brandon Nimmo — is as good as any other top five in baseball with the exception of the Los Angeles Dodgers. That's going to be hard for Chris Bassitt and a lot of other starting pitchers to handle. The Mets will outscore the Blue Jays.

Final Blue Jays-Mets Prediction & Pick

We think there will be runs in this game. We usually take sides but think the total is the best play here. Take the over.

Final Blue Jays-Mets Prediction & Pick: Over 7.5